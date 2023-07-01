Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 cast: Meet the new group of single men and women

Sunday, July 2, will mark the return of Love Island X Casa Amor 2023, with the show's first episode featuring six single men and six single women. Having already released its teaser, Love Island X Casa Amor promises plenty of drama to come. This year, the new contestants are from a diverse range of professions, including social workers, creative assistants, finance students, and more.

On Love Island X Casa Amor, these single contestants will be paired up with existing partners. The contestants of Casa Amor have caused quite a stir among the couples of Love Island in the past. There have been instances where strong couples have broken up because of them.

The contestants who will compete on the show this time are Benjamin Noel, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Kodie Murphy, Lochan Nowacki, Ouzy See, Zachary Ashford, Abi Moores, Amber Wise, Danielle Mazhindu, Gabby Jeffrey, Molly Marsh, and Tink Reading.

Here are all the singles you will see on Love Island X Casa Amor 2023

1) Benjamin Noel

The 26-year-old Benjamin Noel is the owner of a fitness business in London.

In Love Island X Casa Amor, Noel is looking for a woman who'll make him laugh, is family-oriented, and caring. As per his bio, he won't compete on this show, but will pursue what he wants naturally.

2) Elom Ahlijah-Wilson

Currently living in London, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson works as a fitness trainer and masseuse. It is his goal to find a strong connection on Love Island X Casa Amor.

As per Elom, he is always up-front about what he feels and does not hesitate to express his opinions. His ideal woman should be ambitious and well-spoken.

3) Kodie Murphy

Kodie Murphy is a 20-year-old Social Media Marketer originally from Birmingham. According to him, he will be participating in the show, Love Island X Casa Amor because he enjoys "a challenge":

“I love a challenge and can't wait to bring my flirty, cheeky side out. There isn't as much pressure when you go into Casa Amor. You can go in and have some fun. I'll definitely be a little mischievous.”

4) Lochan Nowacki

An Account Manager living in Windsor, Lochan Nowacki is 25 years old. Lochan is going to be debuting on Love Island X Casa Amor with the intention of causing some drama between the existing couples. As far as he is concerned, his ideal woman must have "good morals," be adventurous, respect other people, and be ambitious.

5) Ouzy See

Ouzy See, a 28-year-old Edinburgh native, is not only a footballer and tradesman, but he also works as a model. His description of himself upon entering the show is as follows:

“I'm a very confident person. I'm also mixed-race with a Scottish accent, which you don't see very often, so I'd like to think I'm a little different from your average guy.”

6) Zachary Ashford

Zachary Ashford is an experienced Senior Sales Executive from Manchester, who comes from a large family. As he enters the show, Love Island X Casa Amor, he hopes to find romance, honesty, and some drama. His plan is to find a woman he likes on the show and leave the show with her. It is important for him to have a partner who is loyal, has a sense of humor, and is family-oriented.

7) Abi Moores

The 25-year-old Abi is an ambassador for the fashion brand Boohoo and has over 20,000 followers on Instagram. She is an original Hampshire resident. According to her social media account, she loves to travel and spend time with her family.

8) Amber Wise

Amber Wise, the daughter of former football player Dennis Wise, is one of the new singles entering the season of Love Island X Casa Amor. Speaking about her appearance on the show, a source told The Sun:

“Amber will really stand out from the crowd on Love Island and jumped at the chance to take part. She is very low-key and laid back but won’t be taking any nonsense. Amber is incredibly close to her dad and she has his full support in taking part."

9) Danielle Mazhindu

On Danielle Mazhindu's social media account, she mentions in her bio that she is entering the show to find love:

“I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa.”

In addition to having more than 20k followers on Instagram, she loves to go on vacations and enjoys partying. Mazhindu's contribution to the show will be exciting.

10) Gabby Jeffrey

Originally from Tyneside, Gabby Jeffrey is currently working as a creative assistant in Manchester. Her social media accounts show that she enjoys going on adventurous trips and works in fashion.

In the past, she has worked with a fashion brand called Pretty Little Thing. Aside from this, she has also worked as a model for PLT.

11) Molly Marsh

Along with the other girls, Molly Marsh will also be entering the show this season. Molly is 21 years old and works as a performer in musical theatre and as a social media creator.

At the moment, she has more than 213,000 followers on Instagram. Previously, she appeared on Love Island, but left when her partner Zachariah Noble partnered with Kady McDermott.

12) Tink Reading

The social media accounts of Tink Reading reveal that she is passionate about fashion, loves hanging out with friends, and enjoys taking exotic trips. Tink is originally from Birmingham and has over 3k Instagram followers.

ITV 2 will air the latest episode of Love Island X Casa Amor 2023 on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

