PrettyLittleThing MarketPlace App: 3 things to know

UK-bred fast-fashion and lifestyle wear retailer PrettyLittleThing, aka PLT, recently introduced its new MarketPlace App. This new retail location focuses on the resale of second-hand or pre-loved pieces. The Boohoo Group-owned PrettyLittleThing MarketPlace has been introduced in the UK ahead of a US launch.

The latest reselling platform will be an app where users can sell not only their PLT items, but pretty much everything else pre-loved. The retailer believes it to be an ingenious move that might shake up the fashion sector due to their out-of-the-box idea.

Three important points to know about the new PrettyLittleThing MarketPlace App

1) PLT MarketPlace App is a sustainable move, focused on 3Rs

PrettyLittleThing MarketPlace App is a sustainable move in the fashion world (Image via PrettyLittleThing)

The MarketPlace is a product of PLT's efforts at extending the lifespan of "pieces from the best and most popular brands" in addition to its own clothing. PrettyLittleThing also aims to reduce waste and inspire its customers to emphasize "The 3 R's — reselling, re-wearing, and reusing." PLT also anticipates that its marketplace app will make fashion more accessible and diversified.

PLT's creative director, Molly-Mae Hague, said during an interview earlier this year in February that the MarketPlace will promote sustainability, assist its youthful clientele in rethinking disposable fashion, and give them the opportunity to make a little extra cash.

By making it simple for users to post their old PLT clothing directly onto the selling site, the app hopes to attract more users to the "PLTloved movement" and streamline the resale process.

2) PLT offers zero percent seller fees for first 3 months

Another important piece of information for the readers is that PrettyLittleThing will not charge any seller fees for the first three months. Resellers can sell various items as the listings are available for menswear, womenswear, accessories, beauty products, and even homeware products.

Hague also mentioned in her statement that she will join the marketplace as one of the initial users and trade her used clothing and stylish accessories as a "top seller" with all earnings being donated to charity. She further said,

“I have hundreds of PLT pieces in my wardrobe and you physically can’t wear them all and I think it is great to encourage other people to buy this off me, for them to re-wear it,”

3) Two opening phases of the PLT MarketPlace platform

The app is introduced in two phases (Image via PrettyLittleThing)

Two phases will characterize the MarketPlace's opening. Users with active accounts can sync to the site during Phase 1, list their PLT and other branded items, manage wish lists, and have their PayPal accounts verified.

A review function, a monthly subscription, as well as a PLT trade credit payment method will all be part of Phase 2. The app is now making its premiere in the U.K., but by year's end, it will also be available in the US. The bubble surrounding fast fashion has not yet burst, and PLT intends to address this concern with their new endeavour.

The retailer's own development team created MarketPlace by taking into account the needs of their consumers for the best interface that enables them to list things quickly. Prior to its debut, the company employed over 200 employees who continuously conducted internal testing and shared their personal experiences utilizing the procurement and selling functionalities.

