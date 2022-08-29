Where to buy Madhappy x Guess Originals collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The 2017-launched label Madhappy has collaborated with the luxury fashion giant Guess Originals for a four-piece collection drop. Madhappy, which is focused on mental health, has slowly carved out space in the fashion world, and now for the Summer 2022 season, the brand has collaborated with the established fashion brand Guess Originals for a denim collection.

The new denim drop by the dynamic duo includes a four-piece collection of jackets and jeans. The collection was released exclusively on the brand's official e-commerce site and select Madhappy stores on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET.

More about the newly released 4-piece Madhappy x Guess Originals denim collection

Newly released 4-piece Madhappy x Guess Originals denim collection (Image via Madhappy)

The collaboration marks Madhappy and Guess Originals' first collaboration, kicking off a series of future collaborations. The denim collaborative collection, consists of two sets of pants and denim jackets. All four offerings are gender-neutral and can be worn by anyone of either gender.

The official site introduces the collaboration as:

"For our first collaboration with GUESS Originals, we created two denim sets in a Light & Medium Stone Wash across a Straight Pant and Jacket silhouette."

The first offering from the collection is the Guess Originals Stone Wash Denim Jacket, which emphasizes an oversized feel. The official site describes the product as:

"This custom jacket was developed with a slightly oversized and boxy fit with light fading details for a lived in washed looked."

The Guess Originals Stone Wash Denim Jacket is constructed out of 100% cotton. The jacket features two front pockets and a front button enclosure. A Madhappy logo is printed over an attached patch on the front left pocket. The Guess logo appears on the front hem patch, adding to the branding.

A hem brown leather patch on the back side adds to the beauty of the jacket. Guess Originals Stone Wash Denim Jacket is available in light and medium wash in sizes ranging from XS to XXL for $225.

The Guess Originals Stone Wash Straight Denim Pant, which comes in a straight leg fit, is the collection's second offering.The official site describes the product as:

"This custom pant was developed with a slim straight leg fit with light fading details for a lived in washed looked."

The Guess Originals Stone Wash Straight Denim Pant is made of 100% cotton. The pants features a five-pocket construct and a front zip fly enclosure. A Madhappy logo appears over the brown leather patch on the right side of the back of the pants. The back waist also has a Guess logo back pocket patch.

Guess Originals Stone Wash Straight Denim Pant is available for $175 on the brand's official website in sizes ranging from 28 to 38.

Both items are final sales and cannot be returned or exchanged. The collaborative piece will start shipping on Monday, September 5, 2022.

In celebration of the launch, both labels have tapped celebrity stylist Veneda Carter, her husband Weston Carter and their daughter Bobbi, all three wearing pieces from the collection. Liam MacRae photographed the trio in a warm-toned black and white photograph for the collection's campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal