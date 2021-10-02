What is Acacia Kersey's net worth? All about influencer as she quits the internet

Acacia Kersey has announced that she is quitting social media "indefinitely." The 23-year-old gained recognition online through her Tumblr posts, where she often took selfies of herself.

Since then, she has built a career online and also become a family and lifestyle influencer. Kersey created her own YouTube channel, "Acaciacutie", where she posted lifestyle content along with her husband and kids.

Throughout her long-lasting career online, Acacia Kersey has amassed 870K subscribers on YouTube and over 2 million followers on Instagram.

The online sensation's shocking announcement read:

According to Biography Daily, Acacia Kersey's worth is estimated to be between $700K to $1 million. Though the YouTuber gained internet stardom through Tumblr, it was not for the right reasons.

Acacia Kersey attained popularity on the social media platform after posting inappropriate pictures of herself at a young age. She also got into relationships with several boys who were much older than her.

Urban Dictionary also described her as:

"An ex-Tumblr girl infamous for getting into relationships incredibly quickly (often with guys a lot older than herself), faking self-harm, and abusing pets."

Kersey leveraged her Tumblr fame to rise to popularity across other platforms. As she grew older, the content she posted online changed, and she quickly became a family-friendly brand.

She started dating Jairus Kersey, a rock band singer from Alive Like Me. The two documented their lives together, along with their three children, the first of which Kersey had when she was just 18.

After Acacia Kersey branded herself an influencer, she received severe backlash from the internet. She was called a "bad mom" as well after her daughter, who was born with a disability, was allegedly left neglected.

The Boston native was also forced to retract and apologize for some racist tweets she had posted.

The most recent drama the mom vlogger got herself into was allegedly stealing a series of Instagram presets from a fellow influencer.

Evidently, the social media influencer has become a subject of hate for the internet. Taking a step back from social media looks like a good move for the family.

