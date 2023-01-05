What did Adam Wooley do? Man arrested over fatal Colorado hit-and-run on New Year’s Day

33-year-old Colorado man Adam Wooley turned himself in on Monday, January 2, after he hit a woman in the northbound lanes of I-25 on January 1, 2023. He has been charged with hit-and-run involving death.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was reportedly in a rideshare vehicle with her friends before the crash. According to Thornton police, Adam Wooley crashed into the woman and continued driving. Police contacted the rideshare driver, and he cooperated with them as well.

This incident is considered to be one of the most violent incidents that has happened in Thornton in the past two weeks.

Colorado man Adam Wooley was arrested in a hit-and-run case on I-25

On Sunday, January 1, Thornton Police responded to a crash, which allegedly happened at 12.35 am local time, in the 15500 block of Northbound I-25 in Thornton. The victim of the crash was already dead when responding officers arrived at the scene.

After an investigation, law enforcement officials discovered that the woman was riding in a rideshare vehicle with her friends. The victim reportedly got sick, and the rideshare driver pulled over by the side of the road. The woman and her friends ended the ride and paid off the driver.

Shortly after getting out of the rideshare vehicle, the woman allegedly walked into the roadway and was hit by a truck that Adam Wooley was driving. Wooley reportedly did not stop and continued driving, even after hitting the woman. A second car hit the female again while she was lying on the road. However, the car immediately stopped. Addressing the incident, Thornton Police Department said in a press release,

“When Officers arrived, they discovered a deceased adult female lying in the roadway. The identity of the deceased is being withheld and will only be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.”

Adam was driving a dark-colored truck and did not stop after hitting the woman

As part of the investigation, police contacted the rideshare driver who pulled over the car. He also cooperated with the officials as much as possible. Adam Wooley, a resident of Frederick, was later arrested on Monday, January 2, 2022. Police have also reportedly impounded his dark-colored truck. Adam faces a charge of one count of hit-and-run involving death.

Law enforcement officials have stated that they will release the victim’s identity once the next of kin are notified. They have also mentioned that the hit-and-run case was one of the most violent in the past two weeks.

Thornton police officer Jesus Mendez told the Denver Post,

“It is not likely that the rideshare driver will face criminal charges.”

Mendez added,

“I do know that is not the cause of the accident. It’s not that a vehicle ran off the side of the road and struck them. This person walked out into the roadway and was struck.”

It is unclear if Adam Wooley has a legal representative or if he has entered a plea.

