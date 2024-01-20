What did Alan Richter post about Reacher Season 3? Actor announced filming of season three via Instagram post

As soon as Reacher season 2 released its last episode on Friday, January 19, 2024, fans of the show began speculating about Reacher season 3. The last episode of the second season of the show was released on Amazon Prime on Friday, January 19, 2024. Based on Lee Child's book series of the same name, Reacher follows retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher.

In season one of the show Jack was wrongfully arrested for a murder he didn't commit. In season two he found himself in a conspiracy rife with dirty cops, shady businessmen, and scheming politicians, according to the description on Amazon Prime.

Fans began speculating what Reacher season 3 would be about as soon as season 2 came to an end on Friday. There are no updates about when Reacher season 3 will be released but actor Alan Ritchson is keeping his fans updated on as much as he can about the show. He shared a post on Instagram where he was seen wearing a blue t-shirt with his face coated with mud.

Reacher season 2 was met with mixed reviews, with fans believing that there was a significant drop in quality. Regardless, many Reacher fans are already wondering about the potential plot of season 3.

Apart from Ritchson, the series stars Marian Sten, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Robert Patrick. It also has Christina Cox, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andres Collantes, Edsson Morales, Luke Bilyk, Shannon Kock, and Dean McKenzie in supporting roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Reacher season 3.

Alan Ritchson gave hints about Reacher season 3

Alan Ritchson announced the renewal of Season 3 (Image via IMDb)

While season 2 of Reacher has concluded to mixed reactions, the lead actor Alan Ritchson gave fans a sneak peek into season three on Instagram. The former showed Agent Jack Reacher and his friends trying to figure out who killed some of their old military colleagues even as the fight against the New Age came to an end.

While some of the show's fans were let down by season 2, others were happy with it and were delighted when Ritchson gave them a glimpse into the filming of season 3.

They began wondering what would happen in Reacher season 3, especially after the third season was announced for renewal by Alan Ritchson in a video clip for Prime Video. According to the lead actor's video, the show is currently being filmed but the release date for the same has yet to be released.

Predicting Lee's book for season 3

Each season of Reacher is probably going to be based on a different book, so it's hard to say which one could be used. There are 28 books about the figure right now, so Prime Video could pick from a lot of separate stories.

After two seasons based on the first and tenth books, respectively, fans are trying to predict which one will serve as the basis for the next season.

Potential cast to feature in Season 3

Reacher Season 3 will undoubtedly include Alan Ritchson, but the rest of the cast is still unknown. Reacher's past figures were shown in Season 2, and Season 3 could either continue with them or bring in a new group of people. No matter what, fans are very excited for the next season of Reacher.

Alan Ritchson to hype up the game in Season 3 (Image via IMDb)

In Reacher Season 3, Ritchson had earlier suggested sending Jack to a mysterious location unrelated to the investigation. This implies that solving the season-long mystery will require him to depend on his resources. While his innate intelligence was hinted at in Season 1, he has had little chance to showcase it in Season 2 due to his need for backup.

Reacher worked with Maria Sten while he was in the military service, and she could also come back. However, Season 2 had characters from Reacher's past, and Season 3 could either keep those characters or add a new group of people. Reacher is the only person who will be back for sure.

No matter what, fans are very excited for the next exciting Reacher in the series. However, some of the episodes in Reacher Season 3 might have already been filmed, with a potential release date of late 2024 or early 2025.