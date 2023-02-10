What did Alexander Wang do? Allegations explored as Julia Fox comes under fire over runway show 

Julia Fox has come under fire for modeling for an Alexander Wang show. The latter dealt with multiple misconduct allegations in 2019 and stayed away from the fashion scene until April 2022. However, it seems like the industry has welcomed him back with open arms as high-profile celebrities were seen in his most recent show.

On February 8, Julia Fox graced the runway wearing Alexander Wang’s designs. She sported an oversized and sparkly black blazer, a pair of beige panties and a sheer nude-mesh dress covered in crystal. The Uncut Gems star went sans bra, but strutted the “Cupid’s Door” runway show.

Julia Fox wore her hair straight and slicked it back. She also donned a bold red lip and clear heals.

Despite Julia Fox stunning the crowd that included Anna Wintour, Samira Nasr and Steven Kolb, internet users were displeased to see her take part in Alexander Wang’s show. Some comments online read:

internet baby @kirkpate julia's involvement with alexander wang is so disappointing julia's involvement with alexander wang is so disappointing https://t.co/d6dgWBI4AR

anna @VOGUESUKI julia fox’s continued support for alexander wang negates any attempt at feminism or activism julia fox’s continued support for alexander wang negates any attempt at feminism or activism

b @vastly julia fox is rlly gross for continuously working with alexander wang like.. there’s no way she doesn’t know lol julia fox is rlly gross for continuously working with alexander wang like.. there’s no way she doesn’t know lol

controversial young gf @adamdreba julia fox walking for alexander wang nooooooooo julia fox walking for alexander wang nooooooooo

do it look like i got left off bad and boujee? @SimplyAYT_ Julia Fox walking Alexander Wang 🙃 she’s full of contradictions but like ??? Julia Fox walking Alexander Wang 🙃 she’s full of contradictions but like ???

ana ✨ @arianaxghostinx i am utterly shocked that julia fox & others have chosen to side with alexander wang when it goes against what they stand for. wang had allegations against him by 11 men. eventually they never went to court due to wang, allegedly, giving them financial compensation to keep quiet. i am utterly shocked that julia fox & others have chosen to side with alexander wang when it goes against what they stand for. wang had allegations against him by 11 men. eventually they never went to court due to wang, allegedly, giving them financial compensation to keep quiet.

Allegations against Alexander Wang explored as Julia Fox comes under fire

The San Franciso-native came under fire in December 2020, when model Owen Mooney accused Wang of groping him. Soon, stylist David Casavant revealed to The New York Times that he had a similar experience with Wang. Just a week later, lawyer Lisa Bloom announced that she was representing 11 men who alleged that Wang was inappropriate with them.

In a BBC interview, Keaton Bullen, a New York Parson’s School of Design student, alleged that he was assaulted by Wang in a lower Manhattan club. He revealed that the designer invited him to is table and offered a bottle of vodka to Bullen and his peers. He eventually led the student to the dancefloor.

The alleged assault took place in the early hours of the morning. In the interview, Bullen said:

“All of a sudden he unzipped my trousers, put his hands in my pants and started grabbing my p*nis in front of a bunch of people. I completely froze. He then said: “I want to take you home with me.” I felt weirded out… and removed myself from the situation as fast as possible.”

Another victim, Nick Ward, alleged that Alexander Wang groped him at a Brooklyn Mirage nightclub in New York.

DJ Gia Garrison also revealed online that she had a similar encounter with the designer. She revealed:

“I was dancing near him when he reached out his hand, grabbed my bikini bottoms and dragged it downward in front of everyone. As a trans woman with discomfort about certain parts of myself that I’ve since grown to love. I don’t want someone to expose my entire body like that.”

In the wake of the rising allegations, the designer issued a statement saying that he will “set a better example” and use his “influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviors.” He added:

“Life is about learning and growth, and now that I know better, I will do better.”

julia fox fan updates @juliafoxsource julia speaks on her supporting and walking for alexander wang julia speaks on her supporting and walking for alexander wang https://t.co/f6yGRwWGCb

Julia Fox also recently showed support for Alexander Wang. When a fan asked whether walking for Alexander Wang goes against everything she stands for, she revealed that people need to “leave room for rehabilitation” for those who choose to “heal & learn from their mistakes.”

