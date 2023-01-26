 "Why does she have so many dead people's ashes?": Julia Fox apartment tour sparks hilarious memes online 

It seems like Julia Fox is not the kind of celebrity who lives in an extravagant townhouse in New York City. The actress took to TikTok recently and did an “apartment tour.” Fans got a glimpse into her modest two-room household. Netizens created hilarious memes about her abode and showed adoration as well.

On Wednesday, Julia Fox admitted to not liking “excessive displays of wealth” like having a large home, especially when there are “so many homeless people in this country.” The 32 year-old model showcased her home candidly and stated that she believes in “maximum transparency.”

She went on to add that she was certain that she would get roasted for her living-situation however, hoped to make people believe that maybe they are not “doing so bad.”

Real Legend @RHLegend32 Julia Fox’s home is literally a store room/cemetery. Why does she have so many dead people’s ashes? Julia Fox’s home is literally a store room/cemetery. Why does she have so many dead people’s ashes? https://t.co/GkHHVj9GS6

Inside Julia Fox’s apartment

The Uncut Gems actress started off in her living room which was transformed into a bedroom so that she could turn another bedroom into her son Valentino’s playroom. Julia Fox showcased her unmade bed and went on to pivot to the other side of the room where a teal scooter, a jungle gym and a clothing rack were visible.

She returned to the entry of the bedroom where she showed a mirror on her wall which she went on to call her “nostalgia corner.” Fans could see various photos of her son, some pictures of Fox alongside her friends and pictures of friends she has lost over the years.”

Fox also showed a “little grow station” which included two plants where “nothing was growing.”

Fox then showed a hallway filled with boxes and racks. She added- “don’t judge me… I know it’s really messy.” She also noted that she had shoe boxes in the kitchen which are apparently “very common for New Yorkers.”

Fox went on to showcase her son’s playroom which she reportedly put the “most effort” into. The quaint room had a white loft bed, train set across the floor and bookshelf in the corner with various stuffed animals placed around the room.

The mother went on to reveal that she and her son are co-sleepers. While defending herself, she said- “sue me, I don’t care.”

Julia Fox also revealed that she had a “small mice problem” in the apartment. She stated:

“It’s a problem depending on how you look at it. You know, I kind of let them rock, I appreciate that they at night while we’re sleeping come out and clean the crumbs that my son drops on the floor.”

At the end of the video, the model shockingly revealed two pots which she claimed to contain her sister’s ashes.

Netizens react to Julia Fox’s apartment

Internet users were flabbergasted once they viewed the small home. Many could not believe that the iconic ex-girlfriend of Kanye West resided in a quaint apartment. Several people stated that they ended up loving the actress even more after she authentically showed her apartment, which was much smaller than they expected it to be. Others created hilarious memes about the mice living in the apartment. A few reactions to her apartment tour read:

mizge @mihailo____ Julia Fox in her small New York apartment living with mice in harmony Julia Fox in her small New York apartment living with mice in harmony https://t.co/mSyHDYbTwD

L @l_ghmn Kanye West in Julia Fox’s apartment Kanye West in Julia Fox’s apartment https://t.co/vZGhWnQuWp

mizge @mihailo____ Me talking about Julia Fox after seeing her apartment tour Me talking about Julia Fox after seeing her apartment tour https://t.co/mqvj5Y31q7

City Cat C.C. @ccfreshmanstrom the mice in Julia Fox’s apartment eating up Valentino’s crumbs the mice in Julia Fox’s apartment eating up Valentino’s crumbs https://t.co/3Un7l3ly5U

imran @imrunmuhd Julia Fox’s apartment tour reminded me of how selfless you have to be when you have a kid.



Something about parents putting effort in decorating their kid’s room more than their own/the whole house.



Really reminds me of my parents and it makes me emotional. Julia Fox’s apartment tour reminded me of how selfless you have to be when you have a kid. Something about parents putting effort in decorating their kid’s room more than their own/the whole house.Really reminds me of my parents and it makes me emotional. https://t.co/BwOjIXfRA8

👀 @jenigmama Me pretending to be a mouse so i can hang out with Julia Fox at her apartment Me pretending to be a mouse so i can hang out with Julia Fox at her apartment https://t.co/8p4JiKoNrG

bratphobic @okokaria also can we just talk about how normal julia fox is??? like her apartment tour made me like feel so warm and happy on the inside i was like omg she’s not like other celebrities n it looks like she lives in her house!!! also can we just talk about how normal julia fox is??? like her apartment tour made me like feel so warm and happy on the inside i was like omg she’s not like other celebrities n it looks like she lives in her house!!!

sonja’s fave intern @thesassytruth thank you julia for doing the lord’s work 🏻 julia fox’s apartment tour actually did make me feel better because i always feel like my house needs to be nicer or cleaner or more “aesthetic”…but it’s not so bad after allthank you julia for doing the lord’s work julia fox’s apartment tour actually did make me feel better because i always feel like my house needs to be nicer or cleaner or more “aesthetic”…but it’s not so bad after all 😅 thank you julia for doing the lord’s work 🙏🏻

barefoot cvntessa @beejohnie julia fox apartment tour she really is the people’s princess julia fox apartment tour she really is the people’s princess

According to Filmysiyappa, Julia Fox boasts a net worth of $30 million, which makes her compact home come as a surprise.

