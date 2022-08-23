What did Amanuel Menghesha do? Georgia man sentenced to over 375 years of prison in connection to the 2015 death of detective Terence Green

On Friday, August 19, a Georgia man, Amanuel Menghesha, was given over 375 years of prison term for the murder of Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green. The brutal murder occurred in March 2015.

According to the prosecution, Amanuel Menghesha, a 50-year-old, was convicted of aggravated assault on a police officer, malice murder, and more than 30 other felonies. He was sentenced by a Superior Court Judge, Jane Barwick.

Reportedly, Green was killed in a shootout in March 2015, while the suspect, Menghesha, also fired at several other cops and county sheriff's deputies.

It is speculated that a death penalty was originally demanded for Amanuel Menghesha

Police in the Atlanta area were alerted to reports of an intoxicated man allegedly going door to door with a long-barreled gun. Based on multiple reports, the weapon's caliber was not widely spoken, and law enforcement initially withheld this information. Later, police identified the weapon as an AK-47, according to Atlanta Fox station WAGA.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said in a statement:

"The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office prosecution of this case and the court’s sentence makes it clear that attacks on our law enforcement officers have no place in our state."

He continued:

"Many of our officers worked with and cherished Detective Green during his time with us. Terence’s void will never be filled; however, his family, coworkers, and friends can hopefully gain some closure with this conviction."

According to authorities, former officer Terence Green was the first to respond to reports of the attack, along with another officer. However, just before 1.00 AM, Green was shot in the head. He was taken to a Grady hospital, where he was declared dead at 4.30 AM.

Fulton County Assistant Police Chief Gary Stiles told sources that the officers,

"“were trying to do their job, they were trying to protect this neighborhood from someone who was shooting. And they had no other option but to do their job. And the way it appears to me, they were ambushed without warning.”

Reportedly, Amanuel Menghesha was shot several times before being apprehended and entered a plea of guilty to 33 charges, including murder, attempted murder, and aggravated assault on an officer.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement:

“While we cannot bring back Detective Green, we hope this guilty plea and sentence brings relief and a sense of justice to his family, friends and colleagues."

Following the incident, multiple police officers across the nation paid their condolences to Detective Green. It was also believed that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office initially sought the death penalty for Amanuel Manghesha.

Terence Green was a resident of Atlanta. After attending Morris Brown to study criminal justice, he served as the detective for Fulton County for 29 years.

