What did Anigar Monsee do? Charges explored as YouTube videos of animal abuse spark outrage 

An incident has come to light in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, where a 28-year-old woman, Anigar Monsee, has been arrested and charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Monsee was arrested after disturbing videos on her YouTube channel, where she is seen torturing and killing various animals, including a chicken, pigeon, rabbit, and frog, came to the attention of the police.

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of animal abuse which may be traumatizing or harmful to some audiences.

According to the Upper Darby Police Department, Anigar Monsee would engage with her 20,000 subscribers before proceeding to harm the animals, seeking more likes and increased viewership.

Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt described the accused's latest video, titled Cooking Lucky, featuring Monsee with a chicken, stating,

"she is soliciting more likes and more viewers. And once she gets to the point where she is satisfied with the number of viewers, she then proceeds -- over the course of 10 minutes -- to harm and ultimately kill that chicken."

The investigators came across four videos showcasing such heinous acts. Monsee admitted to torturing and mutilating the animals. The charges against her include multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a serious offense that carries significant legal consequences.

Investigation against Anigar Monsee prompted because of an alleged tip from PETA

The investigation was initiated based on an email tip from the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). Kristen Rickman, a PETA official involved in shedding light on the case, emphasized the importance of putting an end to such behavior to prevent more animals from becoming victims.

Rickman said,

"The best we can do is just to honor them by making sure this kind of behavior does not continue, and that more animals aren't made victims."

ABC7 Chicago reported that Anigar Monsee 's neighbour William Powe of Chester condemned the actions, stating,

"To abuse a defenseless animal… she should be in jail."

Social media users responded to this news as soon as they became aware of it. Many labeled this incident as strange. Others reacted to this by calling Monsee's act despicable and condemning her for committing these crimes for the sake of a few social media views.

Expand Tweet

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@FoxNews)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@FoxNews)

Anigar Monsee was tracked down because of her YouTube videos

Monsee's YouTube videos, which began circulating last year, gained attention after PETA representatives tracked her down through clues in the comments section and the content of her videos. During her arrest, Monsee confirmed her identity and became visibly upset when confronted with some of the footage.

The videos depict graphic scenes, including Monsee torturing a pigeon and cutting its head off in a 49-minute-long video. Other videos depict her using a “dull knife” to torture a rabbit and carving open a frog while it was alive. Viewers reportedly praised her actions in the comments section, some making se*ually charged remarks.

It is worth noting that Anigar Monsee is currently being held at the Delaware County Jail on a $200,000 bond, awaiting further legal proceedings. Investigators continue their efforts to determine if anyone else was involved in the production of these disturbing videos. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 5.

