What is Aria Mia Loberti's ethnicity? All the Light We Cannot See actress' nationality and heritage explored

Aria Mia Loberti is currently earning rave reviews for her performance in All the Light We Cannot See. The limited series started streaming on Netflix on November 2. Comprising four episodes, the series marks Shawn Levy's first venture into miniseries as a director.

Now, enthusiastic fans are eager to learn about Loberti's life, background, and many more details. Born and raised in Johnston, Rhode Island, she is the daughter of businesswoman Audrey and Paul Loberti. Her father’s profession or any information about her siblings is not publicly available.

All the Light We Cannot See actress Aria Mia Loberti is reportedly Caucasian while her nationality is American

As per reports, the All the Light We Cannot See actress has a Caucasian background of White descent and her nationality is American.

She was homeschooled from third grade till high school, after which she pursued her graduation from the University of Rhode Island, where she studied from 2016 to 2020.

Loberti graduated "summa cum laude" (with the highest distinction) with three majors — Communication Studies, Philosophy, and Political Science. With a minor in Ancient Greek language and Rhetoric, she completed her Honors Program.

Following that, she did her master's from Royal Holloway, University of London, on the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship.

Her subject was ancient rhetoric, and she passed with distinction in 2021, followed by a doctoral degree in ancient rhetoric from Pennsylvania State University. Reports state that Loberti was pursuing her education when an opportunity to star in All the Light We Cannot See came her way.

Loberti has ‘combination of intelligence, luminous quality on camera’

While Aria Mia Loberti debuted as an actress with All the Light We Cannot See, she reportedly had no plans to be an actress. As per Deadline, her childhood teacher sent her audition tape for the Netflix miniseries and she beat thousands of applicants to land the role.

While talking to Town & Country earlier this month, her teacher said of Loberti:

“I didn't know what she had acted in, I didn't know what her training was, all I knew is that there was a combination of intelligence, which was extremely self-evident, and a luminous quality on camera… I later found out that not only was she new to acting—she had never even auditioned before.”

Notably, the Rhode Island native was born with a rare genetic eye condition. Called achromatopsia, it causes the person to be incapable of visualizing color. This labelled her as legally blind and the actress accepted that she could not go for performing arts.

“You just become used to people telling you what’s possible for you, and you accept it,” she told Netflix during a press meet.

She is an activist for disability equity and representation, something she credits her parents for. She told The Johnston Sunrise:

“My parents taught me how to advocate for myself. They taught me the laws that protected me. And that is my power.”

The TEDx speaker and the UNICEF supporter reportedly has no showbiz projects lined up for now, but has been signed as the new face of L'Occitane en Provence, a beauty and skincare brand.

Apart from Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See also stars high-profile performers like Hugh Laurie (House, The Night Manager), Marion Bailey (The Crown, Mr. Turner), and three-time Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo, among others.

All the Light We Cannot See is streaming on Netflix.