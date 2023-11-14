Is the actress in All the Light We Cannot See actually blind? Explained

Set during World War II, the Netflix miniseries All the Light We Cannot See brings to life Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

The series tells the tale of the lives of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind French girl, and Werner Pfennig, a German boy caught in the clutches of the Nazi regime. Their stories, distinct yet connected, form a moving storyline of endurance and the human spirit.

The tale is primarily told through Marie-Laure's eyes, portrayed by Nell Sutton and Aria Mia Loberti, who navigate the character's journey through blindness. Their extremely convincing performances have brought in countless accolades and sparked curiosity among viewers about whether the actresses playing Marie-Laure share her blindness in real life.

Both the actresses who portray Marie-Laure LeBlanc in All the Light We Cannot See are blind in real life

Aria Mia Loberti, who plays the adult Marie-Laure, has a congenital eye condition called achromatopsia, which makes her legally blind and severely light-sensitive, as per Women's Health.

Nell Sutton, who plays the young Marie-Laure, has congenital glaucoma, as per The Cinemaholic. This is a condition that damages the optic nerve and can lead to blindness.

According to the producers of the miniseries, the decision to cast blind actresses in the role of Marie-Laure was made to ensure authenticity and representation. They believed that only blind actresses could fully understand and capture the character's nuances.

The casting choice has also been praised by many blind and low-vision individuals. They believe that it is a significant step forward for inclusivity in Hollywood, and hope that it will lead to more opportunities for disabled actors.

Is All the Light We Cannot See based on a true story?

No, Netflix's All the Light We Cannot See is not a true story. Neither is it inspired by a historical account; it is a work of historical fiction. The series is based on Anthony Doerr's novel of the same name.

While the novel's central characters and their intertwined stories are fictional, the story is deeply rooted in historical events and the human experiences that came about as a result of the then-war-torn world.

Where was All the Light We Cannot See filmed? All locations

The filming of All the Light We Cannot See took place between March and July 2022 in Budapest, Hungary, Saint-Malo, France, and Villefranche-de-Rouergue, France.

Budapest served as the primary filming location, doubling for Paris and other European cities during World War II. The city's historical architecture and ambiance provided a suitable backdrop for the story's wartime setting.

Saint-Malo, a coastal town in northwestern France, played a significant role in the narrative, particularly as the setting for Marie-Laure's childhood home.

Villefranche-de-Rouergue, a medieval town in southern France, was chosen for its resemblance to Saint-Malo before its destruction during World War II. The town's well-preserved historical center provided a realistic setting for scenes depicting the town's pre-war era.

The production team also utilized various other locations throughout Hungary and France to capture specific scenes and establish the series' overall atmosphere.

All the Light We Cannot See Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.