All the Light We Cannot See: Book vs Netflix ending, explained

Netflix's version of Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning book, All the Light We Cannot See, has been causing quite a buzz lately. It's captivating to witness the divergences between the show and the novel as they delve into the lives of a blind French girl and a German soldier amid World War II.

As people watch this super interesting limited series, they can't help but think about the different choices the characters make in the book versus what happens on screen.

What happens at the end of All the Light We Cannot See book?

In the emotional ending of All the Light We Cannot See, Werner and Marie-Laure's paths go in different directions but are still connected. After being captured by the Allies, Werner gets sick and sadly dies by accidentally stepping on a minefield.

On the other hand, with Werner's help, Marie-Laure safely comes out of hiding and gives him a key to a secret grotto where she keeps a valuable diamond. The story then shows Marie-Laure reuniting with Etienne, and starting a life together in Paris. However, we don't find out what happens to Marie-Laure and Werner until years later when Jutta, Werner's sister, finds Marie-Laure.

The book ends in 2014 with a touching glimpse into Marie-Laure's strength as she walks the streets of Paris with her grandson. After the war, both Marie-Laure and Jutta have fulfilling lives, with Marie-Laure contributing to her father's museum and Jutta becoming a teacher.

Do Marie and Werner end up together in the Netflix show?

In the Netflix version of All the Light We Cannot See, Marie-Laure and Werner's paths split up after Saint-Malo is freed. They have some brief moments together, like eating peaches, but it all gets interrupted when the Allied soldiers come in and take back the city.

Werner decides to surrender and gets caught by the advancing Americans. On the other hand, Marie-Laure finds Etienne and they're reunited safely. Unfortunately, things go bad for Werner as he gets sick and ends up stepping on a minefield, which leads to a really sad ending.

Unlike traditional love stories, the show doesn't portray their relationship as a romantic tale. The main characters, who were kids during the war, are intrigued by each other but don't get romantically involved. This highlights the tough and complicated nature of their experiences during wartime.

All the Light We Cannot See ending differs from the book

Hugh Laurie in All the Light We Cannot See (Image via Netflix)

There are many big differences between how the Netflix miniseries and the novel end. Some important characters, like Etienne, have different outcomes - he lives in the book but dies in the series. The show also adds in new characters, which changes things up and makes the Nazi oppression feel even more intense. Director Shawn Levy explained to Entertainment Weekly:

"Things that might’ve made sense to the novelist a decade ago when he was working on this, might not make sense on screen, on Netflix, for a global, mainstream audience in 2023."

One of the main characters, Werner, goes on a different journey, gets locked up, and has a different ending with Von Rumpel. All these changes shape the overall story and leave some things unanswered, which differs from how the book wraps everything up nicely.

Understanding the subtle variations between the book and the Netflix show All the Light We Cannot See adds depth to the viewer's experience. The book goes into intricate character development and lengthy endings, while the show gives a shorter but powerful portrayal.

Watch All the Light We Cannot See on Netflix and get lost in a tale of war, strength, and hidden aspects of light.