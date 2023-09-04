10 best places to find diamonds in Minecraft (2023)

Minecraft is home to many blocks and items, however, none are as popular and seductive as diamonds. This material has stood the test of time and is among the best resources in Mojang's offering. They can be used in crafting tools, weapons, armor, and many other useful things. With Minecraft's world being so vast and expansive, one might wonder where they can get their hands on such a hot commodity.

The simplest way to acquire diamonds is to mine for them in this game's Overworld. These items generate between Y level 16 to -64, but the best levels to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.20 are at Y level -58 and -59. However, there are several other ways in which the player can come across diamonds. This article will highlight 10 places to find diamonds without mining.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From buried treasure to stronghold, here are the 10 best places to get diamonds in Minecraft

1) Buried treasure

Buried treasure loot has the highest chance of getting diamonds. (Image via r/minecraft)

There are many buried treasures scattered around Minecraft. These chests hold many valuable items, one of them being diamonds. To uncover these riches, players must first have a treasure map. One can find treasure maps in shipwrecks, and ocean ruins or they can be acquired via trading from a cartographer villager.

There is a 59.9% chance of finding one to two diamonds inside these buried chests along with Heart of the Sea, TNTs, gold, emerald, iron, etc.

2) End City

Late in the game, but never too late for diamonds. (Image via minecraft.fandom)

After slaying the Ender dragon, players can scour the End dimension and find many End Cities. Although the best loot is an Elytra, players can also get their hands on various other valuable resources, one such being diamonds.

End City is huge and divided into many rooms, the loot room being one of them. The chest within this room has a 21.2% chance of spawning two to seven diamonds along with some nice enchanted diamond tool, armor, or weapon. However, one must be careful while looting as these cities are filled with shulkers, a hostile mob that speeds projectiles toward players.

3) Nether fortress

Treasures in this fortress aren't limited only to blazes!! (Image via Sportskeeda)

The nether fortress is home to many nasty creatures, but they also hold good loot. The hallways of the nether fortress spawn chests that have decent loot enclosed in them, however, it can be difficult to grab hold of the treasures in it due to the hostile residence.

These chests have a 19% chance of containing one to three diamonds within them, along with gold, horse armor, iron, rib armor trim, etc. It is advised to be well prepared before raiding this structure, as one false move could be disastrous.

4) Villages

Toolsmiths and weaponsmiths store diamonds too. (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Overworld has many villages dispersed far and wide. These villages are composed of different buildings such as armorer houses, butcher shops, Fletcher houses, weaponsmith, toolsmith houses, and more. Depending upon the biome they generate in, their appearance differs.

Several houses in the village contain chests. The items in these chests can vary from saplings to bread to diamonds and much more. A weaponsmith's chest has a 16.2% chance of having one to three diamonds in it, whereas a toolsmith's chest only has a 9.9% chance.

5) Bastion remnants

Treasure room bastion remnants house diamonds (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nether is home to two structures: the fortress and the bastion remnants. Four different types of bastion remnant structures can spawn in the Nether. These are bridges, hoglin stables, housing units, and treasure rooms.

There is a 15.8% chance of two to six diamonds spawning in the treasure chests present in these structures. They are more prevalent in the treasure room bastion remnants. These bastions are home to various hostile mobs, such as piglin brutes, piglins, hoglins, and magma cubes. Therefore, one must be cautious when looting this structure.

6) Shipwrecks

A lost treasure holding diamonds. (Image via Mojang)

These sunk and abandoned structures are scattered across the wide oceans of Minecraft. A shipwreck can contain up to three loot chests: supply chest, treasure chest, and map chest. These chests are located at different parts of the ship, such as the bow, upper section stern, and lower section respectively.

Players have a 14.1% probability of finding one diamond in their treasure chest. However, they also contain buried treasure maps that will lead to more diamonds.

7) Jungle temple

The mysterious trap-filled temple holds precious jewels. (Image via Mojang)

Jungle temples or jungle pyramids are structures that only generate in a jungle or bamboo jungle biome. This structure holds two chests, neither of which are easy to get. Whilst one is hidden behind a secret block, the other has been booby-trapped.

However, these chests have a 12.9% chance of spawning one to three diamonds inside them. So if you are one to take on a challenge, this might be the place for you.

8) Desert temple

Never be shy of a visit here, just be careful of the trap. (Image via Mojang)

As the name would suggest, a desert temple is found in a desert biome. This center area of the temple has a checkerboard pattern design made with terracotta. Below the center, purple terracotta lies a secret duct containing four chests. These chests are rigged to blow if the player touches the center stone pressure plate.

They have a 6.3% probability of spawning one to three diamonds. However, after the update to Minecraft 1.20, this temple also spawns a lower room located in the back with some suspicious sand. There is a 12.5% probability of a single diamond being found among these sands.

9) Mineshaft

The true delight after mining for hours. (Image via minecraft.fandom)

When mining underground in Minecraft, most of us must have come across a 3X3 tunnel commonly known as a mineshaft. This is quite a common place to find diamonds, not only naturally generated as an ore but also tucked away in the abandoned chests that spawn within this structure.

The mineshaft is home to cave spiders and when roaming its halls, players will definitely come across their spawners. The chests have an 8.9% chance of spawning one to two diamonds. If you are lucky, you might also find an enchanted golden apple.

10) Stronghold

Beat the game from here, but first locate the diamonds (Image via minecraft.fandom)

A structure that holds the end portal, the stronghold is a naturally occurring underground maze with multiple rooms and hallways. It holds the connection between the Overworld and End dimension in Minecraft.

The rooms in a Stronghold tend to vary, however, they mostly contain one to two libraries along with other rooms such as a store room, an empty prison cell, a fountain room, etc. The library, store room, and chest corridors contain chests with loot in them.

These chests hold a variety of loot, ranging from a loaf of bread to a golden apple. There is also a 7.3% chance of one to three diamonds spawning in the chests found within the stronghold. Therefore, before entering the end portal, be sure to check all the loot this structure has to offer.