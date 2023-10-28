All the Light We Cannot See: Netflix Release date, cast, plot and all we know

All the Light We Cannot See is slated to hit Netflix next Thursday, November 2. The miniseries is taken from the namesake war novel. Written by Anthony Doerr, the Pulitzer Prize-winning book was published on May 6, 2014. Steven Knight has developed All the Light We Cannot See for the streaming giant.

Backed by 21 Laps Entertainment, the miniseries has enlisted the production firm’s owner, Shawn Levy, as the director. Levy’s last helmed project was The Adam Project, a Netflix release.

Before All the Light We Cannot See, 21 Laps Entertainment bankrolled the sci-fi adventure film Crater and the supernatural horror movie The Boogeyman, both 2023 releases.

All the Light We Cannot See is the second project between Ruffalo and Levy

All the Light We Cannot See reunites Levy with Mark Ruffalo after The Adam Project (2022). The Academy Award-nominated actor will be seen as Daniel LeBlanc, a locksmith at the Paris-based Museum of Natural History.

He is the father of protagonist Aria Mia Loberti’s Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager. Meanwhile, the other cast members signed up for crucial roles in the drama include Louis Hofmann, Hugh Laurie, and Lars Eidinger.

Louis Hofmann will be seen as a young German boy named Werner Pfennig. With time, Pfennig becomes a soldier specializing in tracking radio frequencies and detecting. Laurie, on the other hand, is set to portray Marie-Laure’s great-uncle Etienne LeBlanc.

The English actor, known for The Night Manager, Veep, and House, among others, plays an antisocial World War I veteran struggling with PTSD. Meanwhile, Eidinger will be seen as Reinhold von Rumpel. A sergeant major in the German army, Reinhold evaluates and certifies art and jewelry.

The other recurring cast members are:

Marion Bailey as Madame Manec

Luna Wedler as Jutta Pfennig

Ed Skrein as Herr Siedler

Corin Silva as Frank Volkheimer

Milo Quinton as Frederick

Felix Kammerer as Schmidt

Andrea Deck as Sandrina

Richard Sammel as Dr. Hauptman

Rosie Hilal as Frau Elena

Bernd Hölscher as Bastian

What is the plot of the series?

As per Deadline, the rough synopsis of the miniseries reads:

"It follows the lives of two teenagers during the height of World War II: Marie-Laure, a blind French girl and Werner Pfennig, a German boy forced to join and fight for the Nazi Regime."

The upcoming venture will show how Marie-Laure and Werner fight their way to try and survive the devastating aftermath of World War II.

As per reports, all four episodes of the miniseries will be released on the same day. Filmed in Saint-Malo, Budapest, and Villefranche-de-Rouergue (Aveyron department, south of France), the first look photos and teaser trailer hit the online space in April this year.

After All the Light We Cannot See, Ruffalo will be seen in Mickey 17. The science fiction film will be released on March 29, 2024. Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette co-star in the Bong Joon-ho directorial.

Meanwhile, Levy is busy with Deadpool 3. The third part of the Marvel Comic-based film series stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, Hugh Jackman as James "Logan" Howlett / Wolverine, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

All the Light We Cannot See will be released on Netflix on Thursday, November 2.