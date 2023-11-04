Will there be a season 2 for All the Light We Cannot See?

A new Netflix series, All The Light We Cannot See, released the four episodes of its first season on November 2, 2023. The series is based on Anthony Doerr's 2014 war novel of the same name. The release of the four episodes has fans wondering if there is a season two of All The Light We Cannot See.

However, these fans seem to be set up for some disappointment as there has yet to be any official announcement from Netflix about the show. Additionally, the show was also advertised as a one-off series.

All the Light We Cannot See was advertised to be a mini-series from the outset. In an attempt to justify the same, there are only four episodes of the show featuring Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, and Hugh Laurie. Developed by Steven Knight, the American drama limited series directed by Shawn Levy makes good use of a killer cast and outstanding source material.

However, the possibility of the development of All the Light We Cannot See Season 2 depends on the audience reception of the show which has not been great so far. The show has a 24% Tomatometer rating from 37 reviews and has not fared well with critics overall.

Can fans expect All the Light We Cannot See Season 2 on Netflix?

As mentioned earlier, the four-part series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning war novel by Anthony Doerr. It tells the story of the romance budding between two teenagers during World War II. Shot in the real-life location of Saint-Malo, on the north coast of France in Brittany, All the Light We Cannot See brings together a cast that promises a terrific watch.

The mini-series features actor-academic Aria Mia Loberti in her debut role as Marie-Laure LeBlanc and German actor Louis Hofmann (Land of Mine) as Werner Pfennig. These are the two leading characters in the story. The supporting cast includes Lars Eidinger (Berlin, Berlin), Marion Bailey (The Crown), Hugh Laurie (House), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

The stellar cast along with a gripping storyline, sourced from the novel promises a great watch. The storyline by IMDb reads,

"Marie-Laure lives in Paris near the Museum of Natural History, where her father works. When she is twelve, the Nazis occupy Paris and father and daughter flee to the walled citadel of Saint-Malo, where Marie-Laure's reclusive great-uncle lives in a tall house by the sea. With them, they carry what might be the museum's most valuable and dangerous jewel."

It continues:

"In a mining town in Germany, Werner Pfennig, an orphan, grows up with his younger sister, enchanted by a crude radio they find that brings them news and stories from places they have never seen or imagined."

It goes on to read:

"Werner becomes an expert at building and fixing these crucial new instruments and is enlisted to use his talent to track down the resistance. Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner, Doerr illuminates the ways, against all odds, people try to be good to one another."

As mentioned earlier, there has been no announcement from the streaming network about season two of this yet. Besides, Netflix has been advertising the Steven Knight show as a mini-series which makes All the Light We Cannot See Season 2 even more unlikely.

The show wraps up the story within four hour-long episodes which, in addition, has not fared well with the critics. Given that, a show's renewal is based on the audience reception and the critics' liking, this show is likely to be passed as a one-off series without any renewal.