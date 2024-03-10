What is Ariana Grande's hair care routine? 

Known for her unparalleled vocal talent and fashion sense, multi-faceted artist Ariana Grande has etched her name into pop culture history. The fascination with the singer extends beyond her musical talent to her hair care, a well-kept secret that always helps her mane look amazing.

While Ariana's on-stage persona is characterized by her signature high ponytail, it is in the moments away from the public gaze that Grande unveils the dedicated efforts invested in maintaining the health and radiance of her hair.

Here we aim to unpack the intricacies of Ariana Grande's comprehensive hair care routine, and shed light on the ingredients that contribute to her iconic locks' shine.

Breakdown of Ariana Grande's Hair Care Routine

Ariana Grande's hair care routine revolves around simplicity, nourishment, and a touch of celebrity-approved treatments. Notably, she opts for the convenience of a lengthy ponytail during performances, minimizing the daily management required. However, it's in her downtime that Grande incorporates essential elements to promote hair health, such as using oils like coconut and lavender.

Ariana's hair care routine includes:

Strategic Use of Extensions

Nourishment with Coconut Oil

Lavender Essential Oil

1. Strategic Use of Extensions

At the core of Ariana Grande's impeccable style lies her high ponytail, an intricate creation often extended by at least a foot through the strategic use of hair rextensions. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, this elongated ponytail simplifies the day-to-day upkeep of her hair, showcasing a flawless appearance.

2) Nourishment with Coconut Oil

In the moments when the stage lights dim and Ariana retreats from the glamour of the performance, she turns to a versatile solution to nurture her growing strands – coconut oil. Embraced as a favorite among celebrities and recognized as a kitchen essential, coconut oil assumes a pivotal role in Grande's hair care routine.

In an interview with Allure she said:

"Coconut oil just goes with everything."

Its universal application, as affirmed by Grande herself, underscores its effectiveness as a holistic treatment that fosters the overall health and vibrancy of her hair. A pro tip while using coconut oil is to heat it up midly before applying which helps in better absorption.

3) Lavender Essential Oil

Beyond conventional treatments, Ariana has introduced lavender essential oil into her sophisticated hair care repertoire. During an interview with Allure, Grande revealed:

"I love putting lavender on my head."

While the singer did not explicitly advocate the use of lavender for replicating her enviable length, she emphasized on its soothing qualities, particularly in alleviating scalp itching.

With a caveat for safe and moderate application, lavender oil aligns with the singer's holistic approach, believed to contribute to hair growth. Make sure to always use essential oils like lavender with a carrier oil like olive oil, mustard oil and more.

Ariana's hair care routine emerges as a harmonious blend of practicality, simplicity, and carefully chosen treatments, including natural remedies such as coconut oil and lavender essential oil.

As enthusiasts seek to emulate her iconic style, Grande's approach to hair care serves as a guide offering insights into the measures that ensure the longevity of her healthy and vibrant locks.