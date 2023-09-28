What is a sew-in hairstyle? The 5 best looks explored 

The sew-in hairstyle is favored among beauty enthusiasts who desire lengthy, smooth locks with minimum efforts! The sew-in hairstyle begins with the strands pleated into cornrows. Then, the hair extensions are hemmed to these cornrows with a fine needle and thread. Depending on the hair consistency, length, and type one wants, the sew-in hair extension can take approximately three-six hours.

Speaking about the same, Brooklyn-based hairstylist Martika Cogdell explained everything about the sew-in hairstyle in an exclusive interview with Popsugar. Martika explained,

"They are an extension service that normally consists of a cornrow braided base that hair wefts can be sewn on top of using a needle and thread."

Sew-in hairstyles have come a long way since earlier times, and people can opt for these styling options to achieve a more fashion-forward look these days.

5 best sew-in hairstyle looks for a beautiful transformation

The practice of sewing hair strands or toupees onto the head has been around for decades, but only recently have sew-ins created a positive stir in the beauty domain. Patenting this hair extension, Cogdell stated,

"An African American woman named Christina Jenkins is the one who patented the technique that is now widely used. The method we know today originated around the 1950s thanks to her."

If the sew-in hairstyle is carefully done and tended for, it will not harm the biological hair. Further, it is believed that sew-ins shield your natural hair as well. There are several sew-in hairstyles you can try for a beautiful facial makeover.

1) The Sleek Side Part Bob Sew In

This an adaptable hairdo that can be sported for any event. This sew-in bob hairstyle features a dapper and lustrous look with a side partition, adding a hint of elegance to the across-the-board facial look.

To achieve this style, follow these three manageable phases:

Wash and condition the hair, guaranteeing it is spotless and effortless.

Make hair partitions to one side and section them off, leaving a small share of hair out for a naturalistic look.

Sew in the hair extensions, merge them flawlessly with the biological hair, and use a flat iron to create an elegant and straight look.

2) Braids and Ringlets Sewed In

This sew-in hairstyle presents an attractive assortment of braids and ringlets, ideal for those willing to create a statement.

To achieve this look, follow these three manageable phases:

Begin by plaiting the leave-out hair into neat princess braids.

Follow up by sewing extensions to form a protected base for this hairstyle.

Twist the hair extensions into lively ringlets employing hairstyling curling iron or flexi rods.

3) Long Middle Part Sew In

The long middle part sew-in is a favored sew-in hairstyle among many beauty lovers with oval faces, creating a rounder and more delicate look.

To get this look, follow these three manageable phases:

Prepare the natural hair for the sew-in by simply shampooing, conditioning, and drying it.

With a tail comb, cut the straight partition in the center of the head and the hair portion on both sides.

Sew in hair extensions or wefts along the parted line, securely attaching and styling the hair as preferred.

4) Straight Sew In

These hairdos are immaculate for acquiring a refined and alluring look. This hairstyle works specifically well for those with fuller facial forms.

To execute this look, follow these three manageable phases:

Braid the natural hair in a cornrow design.

Fasten the hair extensions with the braids, employing a small needle and fine thread.

Eventually, style the hair extensions by untangling them with a hairstyling flat iron for a savvy and glossy finish.

5) Sew-in with Caramel Highlights

This sew-in hairstyle adds depth and proportions to one's look, enriching the natural attractiveness. This stylish look adds harmony and warmth to your lustrous locks, sealing a sun-kissed glimmer.

To execute this look, follow these three manageable phases:

Choose high-end hair extensions that match the hair tint and consistency.

Prep the natural hair by plaiting it in an uncluttered cornrow design, guaranteeing a flat base for the sew-in.

Sew in the extensions, positioning caramel highlights for an untamed and combined outcome.

Whether a beauty seeker desires to drift back into the sew-in era or wants a few more hairstyling options to keep in their back pocket, these sew-in hairstyles are worth trying.