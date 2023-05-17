What did Artemis Langford do? University of Wyoming sorority lawsuit against trans member explained

Seven women from a sorority house at UW, Cheyenne, have filed a lawsuit against the university for allowing Artemis Langford, a transgender woman, back into their local chapter. In the lawsuit, sorority sisters from the Kappa Kappa Gamma house describe that they “live in constant fear" as the 21-year-old student has voyeuristic tendencies and is "visibly aroused" around them.

The lawsuit was filed in March 2023, against the woman referred to with the pseudonym, Terry Smith.

Smith is reportedly 6'2" tall and weighs around 260 pounds. The sorority sisters expressed their discomfort being around her, stating:

"One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel. She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently."

In September 2022, Artemis Langford made headlines after she was allowed to join the said sorority.

Executive director of the sorority shuts down claims made in the lawsuit against Artemis Langford

While Terry (Langford) has not officially moved into the sorority yet and is expected to move in later, she often stays back for meals and attends events with the members of the house. They added that she has full access to the house.

Expanding on the unease felt, the women stated that the 21-year-old would often stare at them without talking for hours. Remarking that she behaves inappropriately, they claimed that one time she "had an erection visible through his leggings," while other times she has a pillow in her lap. The lawsuit adds:

"Smith (Artemis Langford) repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control."

The members also alleged that the national Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the sorority’s national council president, and Langford, all pressured them to breach the official bylaws and induct her. They instead referred to a 2018 Guide for Supporting Our LGBTQIA+ Members which accepts both women and those who identify as women.

They stated:

"An adult human male does not become a woman just because he tells others that he has a female ‘gender identity’ and behaves in what he believes to be a stereotypically female manner."

Scotts Opinion Shack🇺🇸🐱 @ScottsOpShack "Seven members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming have called on a judge to declare the membership of 21-year-old Artemis Langford void and to award unspecified damages.

This is supposed to be a safe space for us to rest our head at night.” "Seven members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Wyoming have called on a judge to declare the membership of 21-year-old Artemis Langford void and to award unspecified damages.This is supposed to be a safe space for us to rest our head at night.” https://t.co/ac3vKgjgms

However, the executive director of the sorority, Kari Kittrell Poole, has shut down the claims made in the lawsuit, stating that it featured "numerous false allegations" without elaborating or specifying them. She remarked that the sorority does not "discriminate against gender identity."

In a podcast interview on The Megan Kelly Show, the seven women who chose to remain unnamed added that Langford deserves to have a safe place and not be discriminated against. However, they said that it must not be by "moving into their home."

Asserting that one's home is supposed to be a "safe place," one plaintiff said that the situation has become highly distressing as many of her sisters have been "s*xually assaulted or s*xually harassed" and just want to feel safe.

The lawsuit demands that Artemis Langford's membership into Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) become void.

KKG national headquarters released a statement, explaining that they are aware of the "litigation" filed and would address it in court.

