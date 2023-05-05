What did Megyn Kelly say about Chrissy Teigen? John Legend claps back at elitist serf comparison

American journalist Megyn Kelly was slammed by singer John Legend after she made controversial remarks on Chrissy Teigen's White House Correspondents’ Dinner dress. In the latest episode of her SiriusXM podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, the 52-year-old personality took a dig at Teigen's "elitism" as she had "three minions" carrying her "non-existent dress."

On May 4, 2023, TMZ asked Legend to comment on Kelly's comments on Teigen's dress, to which he said that she is "desperate to get conservatives back on her side."

He said that Megyn Kelly's criticism of his wife's dress is a "gross attempt for attention," which she needs since she's no longer employed with Fox. Legend added that the journalist is going after Chrissy "in an attempt to win back Donald Trump supporters.

He further defended his wife and dubbed her "kind, loving and down to Earth," before asking Kelly to shut up.

Megyn Kelly does not think Chrissy Teigen's dress was appropriate for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

On May 1's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the 52-year-old journalist slammed Chrissy Teigen for arriving at the 2023 White House correspondents’ dinner with her husband, John Legend, and her “serfs” who were carrying the train of her see-through dress.

“Here she is with John Legend her husband. She has, by my count, three minions following her – that’s minions in her view – following her, holding the dress or the train of her non-existent dress.”

Adding that she can see her "underwear," Kelly said:

“I can see London, I see France, I see Chrissy’s underpants, which nobody shows underpants at the White House correspondents’ dinner. Okay Chrissy? They just don’t do it. And nobody shows up with serfs to carry their train which there shouldn’t be on your White House correspondents’ dinner dress anyway, because it’s barely a formal event.”

Concluding with her suggestion that she should be "embarrassed" by her dress at the event, Kelly said:

“The elitism, the serfs behind her, the self importance, the aggrandizement of this fake, stupid event. It just tells you everything you need to know…It’s an absolute humiliation that she tried that hard for the White House correspondents’ dinner. She should be embarrassed.”

suzy @Suzy_1776 Chrissy Teigen forgot part of her dress tonight for the White House Correspondents dinner.



This is not the first time that Kelly has slammed another person for their choice of clothing. In April 2023, she commented on trans activist Dylan Mulvaney promoting Nike's new athleisure and called her "non-breasted."

“Nike sponsoring Dylan Mulvaney now for a f–king sports bra. I’m sorry, Dylan doesn’t have breasts. Dylan’s been taking some sort of a hormone that has turned Dylan into some … I don’t know what’s happening there, but those are not breasts. And Dylan doesn’t need any sort of a bra — never mind a sports bra."

Kelly's comments joined the voices of several conservatives, including Kid Rock and Travis Tritt, who have publicly slammed Mulvaney and the brands she was promoting.

As of this writing, Chrissy Teigen has not commented on Kelly's comments on her dress.

