What did Ashton Kutcher say about underage Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff? Details explored as Danny Masterson's accuser shares resurfaced clips

One of Danny Masterson's accusers, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, is now calling out Ashton Kutcher for making inappropriate comments about an underage Hilary Duff and his now-wife Mila Kunis after old videos of the actor went viral.

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*xual assault and inappropriate remarks. Reader discretion is advised.

On Thursday, September 5, 2023, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of r*ping two women in the 2000s in May. Ahead of the hearing, his former That 70s Show co-stars, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, separately wrote a letter in support of the actor, asking for leniency.

In response, Bixler, who reportedly dated Masterson, slammed Kutcher and Kunis in a lengthy message on her Instagram story. As news spread, the couple faced harsh criticism online for their letters.

On Sunday, Bixler shared viral clips of the Punk'd actor's past comments, which included a quip about waiting for Duff to turn 18, and a side bet with Masterson on French kissing Kunis when she was 14.

Creepy videos of Ashton Kutcher resurface as Bixler calls him "just as sick" as Masterson

On Saturday, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis took to Instagram to release an apology video addressing the character letters. They explained that Danny's family had requested them to write about the man they had known for 25 years and added that they were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the victims or their testimony.

However, netizens were not impressed and they dug up past videos of Kutcher making several inappropriate remarks. These videos were shared by Bixler on her IG and came just a day after she accused Kutcher of being "just as sick" as Masterson:

"In my opinion, you’re just as sick as your ‘mentor,'”

The first resurfaced clip is from one of the episodes of Kutcher's hidden-camera pranking TV series, Punk'd, from 2003, and featured Hillary Duff. In the video, the 45-year-old introduces Duff, stating:

"Hilary Duff is in Lizzie McGuire, She also has an album out. She's going to be in a movie called Cheaper by the Dozen. And she's one of the girls that we're all waiting for to turn 18. Along with the Olsen twins."

Bixler also shared footage from The Rosie O’Donnell Show, where Kunis recalled Ashton Kutcher making a "side bet" with Masterson when she was 14 years old. Danny reportedly told Ashton he would give him $10 if he French Kissed her, stated Kunis.

Another video showed the actor pulling a teenage Kunis into his lap in a promotional video for That '70s Show, as he remarked:

"And it feels good! And I like it a lot!"

Bixler also shared a clip of Masterson remembering the time he landed the role on the sitcom along with a 14-year-old Kunis who he stated was "even hotter" back then.

In addition to Kunis and Kutcher, their That '70s show co-stars, Debra Jo Rupp, who played Kitty Foreman, and Kurtwood Smith, who played Red Foreman, penned character letters for Danny Masterson as well.

Representatives for Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Danny Masterson have not commented on the recent development.