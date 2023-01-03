What did Bad Bunny do? Singer leaves internet divided after throwing fan's phone away for invading personal space

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has left the internet baffled over an incident involving a female fan on a boardwalk in the Dominican Republic. A video posted on Monday, January 2, 2023, shows the 28-year-old singer grabbing and throwing the fan's phone into the ocean after she invaded his personal space.

The clip that went viral with over 10 million views shows gasps escaping all those who witnessed the incident. Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, defended his actions, stating that he would reciprocate the respect and attention given to him by fans. He tweeted:

Screenshot of the tweet by the rapper justifying his actions (Image via Twitter/@sanbenito)

Netizens left divided over Bad Bunny's behavior

The incident, followed by the Almirante Sur native singer's statement on Twitter, has drawn varying responses from internet users. Many have come to his defense, pointing out that the fan was recording the star without his "consent." Some pointed out that celebrities frequently have to deal with fans who forget "personal space" in the heat of the moment.

A few fans reminded everyone that the Mia singer was on vacation, yet the fan kept "hounding and recording" him. They stated that even he is "human" and needs a break.

Here are some tweets seen justifying the Me Porto Bonito singer's actions:

J 🜃 🫡 @jyawns_ Bad bunny throwing a fans phone is the same way some of y’all be pushing y’all friends phones when they’re recording/taking a picture of you without consent 🥱 word of the day: boundaries Bad bunny throwing a fans phone is the same way some of y’all be pushing y’all friends phones when they’re recording/taking a picture of you without consent 🥱 word of the day: boundaries

Dame Dashh @DameDashJRJR Bad Bunny ain’t wrong for what he did you fans can get annoying with them phones Bad Bunny ain’t wrong for what he did you fans can get annoying with them phones

Calderon-San @CoronaNLimes



It’s never personal. And fans gotta do better understanding boundaries. @PopCrave Bad Bunny’s reaction in this situation is uncalled for for sure. But fans need to understand how to respect personal space especially among celebrities who are commonly invaded with these type of behaviors.It’s never personal. And fans gotta do better understanding boundaries. @PopCrave Bad Bunny’s reaction in this situation is uncalled for for sure. But fans need to understand how to respect personal space especially among celebrities who are commonly invaded with these type of behaviors.It’s never personal. And fans gotta do better understanding boundaries.

A comment justifying the rapper's actions (Image via Twitter/@nessanessnessa)

A comment justifying the rapper's actions (Image via Twitter/@keyjeypr)

However, many thought that Bad Bunny's behavior was inexcusable and criticized his conduct, calling it an "overreaction." They explained that Benito could have warned the fan before taking dramatic action. Some called him a "prick" and a hypocrite, as there have been fans who have done much worse, but he never took any strong action.

A few were of the opinion that Bad Bunny's fans need to stop "applauding" him every time he does something negative and that he needs to "do better" for all those who support him.

Here are some of the comments seen slamming the rapper after he threw the fan's phone:

aries thee homeau (fan account 🙄) @wildmegmani there’s absolutely no excuse for violating his space but come on, that was a bit of an overreaction. he could’ve at least warned her first the reactions to that video of bad bunny tossing that girl’s phone would be so different if it was a celebrity y’all didn’t likethere’s absolutely no excuse for violating his space but come on, that was a bit of an overreaction. he could’ve at least warned her first the reactions to that video of bad bunny tossing that girl’s phone would be so different if it was a celebrity y’all didn’t like 💀 there’s absolutely no excuse for violating his space but come on, that was a bit of an overreaction. he could’ve at least warned her first 😭

Paolina 🕊️ @Ppaolinnaaa Bad Bunny’s response to the backlash he’s getting over throwing a fan’s phone is the exact reason why I don’t like him anymore. He’s turning into such a prick, acting like his fan went up to him with bad intentions. BYEEEEEE Bad Bunny’s response to the backlash he’s getting over throwing a fan’s phone is the exact reason why I don’t like him anymore. He’s turning into such a prick, acting like his fan went up to him with bad intentions. BYEEEEEE

Jacob Martinez🧱™️ @_JacobMartinez1 i love bad bunny but him throwing that girls phone like that was completely uncalled for bro, there’s been worse fans and he doesn’t do anything to them i love bad bunny but him throwing that girls phone like that was completely uncalled for bro, there’s been worse fans and he doesn’t do anything to them

suzylamb @thewindxo bad bunny really can't handle the perks of being a superstar, fans being all over your face because they support you & your music, do better! bad bunny really can't handle the perks of being a superstar, fans being all over your face because they support you & your music, do better! 🚩🚩🚩

A comment criticizing the rapper's actions (Image via Twitter/@keyjeypr)

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rico-based singer and rapper. He is known to push Spanish-language songs to achieve mainstream popularity. His albums X100pre (2018), El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo (2020), and YHLQMDLG (2019) all made the US Billboard 200 top lists.

Bad Bunny Charts @chartsbenito “Yonaguni” has now surpassed 1.1 billion streams on Spotify. It’s Bad Bunny’s most streamed solo song on the platform. “Yonaguni” has now surpassed 1.1 billion streams on Spotify. It’s Bad Bunny’s most streamed solo song on the platform. https://t.co/edaVESPVGF

In 2020, the Dakiti singer became the first non-English-speaking artist to become Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year.

Fans of Benito have been worried about the singer after he stated that he "needs a break." In 2022 the rapper told Billboard he would take a much-needed vacation after his "World's Hottest Tour." He stated.

"I'm taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements."

Benito was crowned the top streaming artist of 2022 for the third consecutive year with 18.5 billion streams.

