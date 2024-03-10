"What a bad take": Zack Snyder's remark on Batman's no-kill rule sparks disappointment among fans

When it comes to DC films, Zack Snyder is a name that easily sparks a conversation. Having directed DC films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and more, the director has made a career out of handling some of the biggest comic book superheroes.

Recently, Zack Snyder was criticized online when he said that DC is making Batman "irrelevant" by enforcing his no-kill rule on Joe Rogan's podcast. Fans, in particular, weren't impressed by the director's comments, and many users on X (formerly Twitter) criticized the director's understanding of the character.

Fans claim that director Zack Snyder doesn't understand Batman

Zack Snyder appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, where the director spoke about DC films in general and his take on Batman. Talking to Rogan, the director said,

"Batman can't kill is canon. And I'm like, 'Okay, the first thing I wanna do when you say that is I wanna see what happens.' And they go, 'Well, don't put him in a situation where he has to kill someone.'"

He continued,

"You're protecting your god in a weird way, right? You're making your god irrelevant if he can't be in that situation. He has to now deal with that. If he does do that, what does that mean? What does it tell you? Does he stand up to it? Does he survive that as a god? As your god, can Batman survive that?"

Right as the quote came out, many fans were quick to react to it, with many labeling the comments as a "bad take" on the character. Many also commented on how Snyder fundamentally didn't understand Batman, highlighting the importance of his no-kill rule. Here are some fan reactions on X.

Looking at the comments, it looks like fans weren't too happy with what the director had to say.

What is Batman's no-kill rule about?

When Bruce Wayne was a young child, he saw his parents, Thomas and Martha Wayne, be gunned down in an alley. While that moment fuelled his thirst for vengeance, he also vowed never to take a life, believing that it would make him no better than the criminals he would be putting behind bars.

Over the years, the rule has been reinterpreted in many ways, with many even saying that Batman sees the value of human life, and that's why he decides never to go out of his way to kill anyone. However, there have been a few film adaptations where the character has killed.

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton's Batman had no such rule implemented in the films, and there was no mention of it as well. Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale's Batman did have a no-kill rule, but throughout The Dark Knight Trilogy, the Caped Crusader caused a few fatalities on the way.

Zack Snyder and Ben Affleck's Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was heavily criticized for this aspect as well, with that version of the character gunning down criminals. This version sparked a major conversation among the DC fandom that is still being debated.

Whether or not one is a fan of Zack Snyder's DC films, one undeniable thing is that the director has had a significant impact on comic book films.