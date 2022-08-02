What is BattleBots Champions all about? Release date, format and more details explored

The latest installment of the BattleBots Champions series is set to debut on August 4, at 8 pm on Discovery Channel.

A press release by Discovery said:

"READY, SET, RUMBLE! The world's premier robot fighting competition is back and more ferocious than ever. In the 25-year history of the sport, excellence has been measured in hardware."

Each week, eight robots will face each other in a Sin City Slugfest, and the victor robots will win their geniuses a chance to compete in the final showdown that will take place in Las Vegas.

The American Robots combat series, BattleBots Champions, was created by Ed Roski and Greg Munson.

All about BattleBots Champions

BattleBots Champions is an American robot combat television series that was adapted from the British show Robot Wars. Robot Wars was broadcast from 1998 to 2004 and from 2016 to 2018.

The new Discovery+ show is the sequel spin-off series to BattleBots: Bounty Hunters.

The six-part summer series will start with eight brave robots facing off in the Sin City Slugfest and will conclude in Las Vegas as the show searches for the new BattleBots champion.

The premise of the series, as well as the championship, is to find the next BattleBots Champion in this summer series with six 2 hour-long episodes.

The show begins at the Sin City Slugfest, where eight elite robots fight to be able to compete in the ultimate Robot Championship that takes place in Las Vegas. The winning robots from the first five episodes will join three Giant Nut winners in the final episode.

The ultimate winner takes home a Golden Bolt.

Once the top five are decided, they will go against the three Giant Nut winners in the BattleBox. The three Giant Nut winners are Tombstone, End Game and Tantrum. Although their participation in the competition has been confirmed for the sixth episode, it remains unknown if they will be kept apart in Round 1.

The six episodes are divided up into brackets. Episode 1 is Gigabyte Bracket, which is the Sin City Slugfest. The battles will be as such: Triple Crown vs. MadCatter, Claw Viper vs. Defender, DUCK! vs. HyperShock, SMEEEEEEEEEEEEE vs. Valkyrie.

The robots will be judged by mechanical engineer Derek Young, board member of Women in Robotics, former BattleBots contestant Lisa Winter, and robot creator and mechanical engineer, Dr. Jason Bardis.

Other cast members include Chris Rose, who will be giving viewers a play-by-play of the tournament, color commentator Kenny Florian, ring announcer Faruq Tauheed, and Bot Whisperer Peter Abrahamson.

The show is shot in front of a live audience.

To participate in the search for the next BattleBot Champion, teams must first submit an application that must include the technical details and drawings of the robot, a team video, a realistic rendering of the robot design, and biographical information about the team.

The competition is open to anyone who can put together a team that can assemble a worthy robot. However, being able to participate in BattleBots Champions is not that easy, there are 41 pages worth of rules that participating teams need to adhere to.

The synopsis of episode one, premiering on August 4 reads:

"In the fight capital of the world, a new tournament kicks off for robotic combat’s hottest trophy: The Golden Bolt. But first the robots must face the toughest battle ever seen in Vegas: the Sin City Slugfest. Starring: Gigabyte."

Discovery+ also has its own BattleBots series, BattleBots: Bounty Hunters, which premiered in January 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far