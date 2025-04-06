What bill did Texas Senate pass on use of food stamps? Complete detail explored

In a significant move to promote healthier eating habits, the Texas Senate has passed a bill that restricts the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Ad

Passed on March 31, 2025, with a 22-8 vote, Senate Bill 379 aims to limit the use of SNAP benefits for purchasing certain food and drink items. The bill would prohibit SNAP recipients from using their benefits to buy products such as energy drinks, sweetened and carbonated beverages, prepackaged candy, chips, and cookies.

Commonly known as food stamps, SNAP is at the center of this restriction, which reflects the policymakers' intent to address public health concerns through government assistance programs. Supporters of the bill say it’s supposed to help low-income families make healthier choices, while others argue it could hurt people already struggling to afford food.

Ad

Details of the proposed Texas Senate law

The bill, introduced by Republican State Senator Mayes Middleton on March 31, 2025, focuses on the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), commonly known as food stamps.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It aims to prohibit SNAP recipients from using their benefits to buy items such as chips, sodas, candy, and cookies. The Senate passed the legislation by a wide margin of 22-8 votes, and it now awaits Texas House review. If the Texas House approves it, along with permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the restrictions would likely go into effect in September 2025.

Reasons behind the Texas Senate's proposal

Ad

Senator Middleton emphasized that the bill is primarily about health, arguing that public money (taxpayer dollars) should not be used to buy junk food that contributes to obesity, diabetes, and other health issues.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He pointed out the rising healthcare costs related to diet-related diseases, especially in low-income communities. He further expressed that limiting junk food purchases can lead to better health choices.

State Senator Nathan Johnson supported the bill but also raised some concerns. During the debate on March 31, 2025, he said that if lawmakers truly want to help Texans eat healthier, they should increase the value of food stamps used to buy things like fresh fruits and vegetables. In that way, people could afford more nutritious food, and it would also encourage stores to keep more healthy items in stock.

Ad

Raised concerns regarding the bill

State Senator Borris Miles, a Democrat from Houston, agreed with the bill to a certain extent but expressed concerns that it could cause problems for stores that accept SNAP.

During the Texas Senate debate on March 31, 2025, State Senator Nathan Johnson expressed his views:

“I would want to see a commitment from the state to making better choices available and increasing the purchasing power.”

Ad

Miles also pointed out that while healthy food is important, not everyone can access it, especially people living in low-income urban and rural areas.

What the Beverage Industry feels about the Texas Senate bill

Meanwhile, the beverage industry has expressed its thoughts regarding the Texas Senate's proposed bill that aims to restrict the benefits of purchasing sugary drinks and certain snack foods.

The American Beverage Association stated in a social media post on March 21, 2025:

Ad

"Soda is not driving obesity in America. Data shows full-calorie soft drink consumption has declined for nearly 20 years, while obesity rates continue to rise."

The American Beverage Association (ABA), which represents major companies like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, debates that sugary beverages are not the primary reason for obesity in the United States. They highlight that soda consumption has been declining for nearly two decades while obesity rates continue to rise.

Ad

About: SNAP

Texas Senate initiated updates in the SNAP Program (Image via Getty)

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that helps low-income individuals and families buy groceries.

Ad

Recipients receive their SNAP benefits through an EBT card, which is issued monthly and can be used at authorized markets to buy foods, including vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meat, and grains.

While the program aims to support nutrition, it has recently become the focus of debates, with Texas proposing limits on what items can be purchased with SNAP to promote healthier eating.

As the Texas Senate bill moves to the Texas House and awaits federal approval, it continues to spark a debate involving health objectives, personal interests, and implementation. In the coming months, the challenge for policymakers will be to promote public health while ensuring equitable access to food for all Texans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More