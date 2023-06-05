What does BlackRock own? Investment firm comes under scrutiny over resurfaced CEO Larry Fink's interview

American investment company BlackRock was slammed online for imposing wokeism after an interview of its CEO Larry Fink resurfaced online. On June 4, a Twitter user called @EndWokeness shared a one-minute video of Fink participating at a recent forum where he said that it is important that the companies that BlackRock invests in "force behaviors."

"And if you don't force behaviors, whether it's gender or race or just any way you want to say the composition of your team, you're going to be impacted."

End Wokeness @EndWokeness Why has everything gone woke these days? ESG scores.



Here is BlackRock CEO Larry Fink along with the CEO of AmEx explaining his desire to “force behaviors” (2017): Why has everything gone woke these days? ESG scores.Here is BlackRock CEO Larry Fink along with the CEO of AmEx explaining his desire to “force behaviors” (2017): https://t.co/wCoeoJBD8x

This comes after a former Anheuser-Busch executive, Anson Frericks, appeared on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime and revealed that companies like Target and Bud Light's parent company often get subjected to scrutiny for their woke policies after they are pressurized by lefty investment firms to launch the products their way.

Frericks claimed that political maneuvering carried out by companies like Pennsylvania-based Vanguard and New York-based BlackRock is responsible for many of the controversial choices that have led to widespread boycotts from more traditional consumers.

BlackRock owns shares in several everyday brands

Mark Alan Pearce @PearceAlan1962 THE UNITED STATES

OF BLACKROCK

BlackRock owns shares in probably most of the companies that you, directly or indirectly, spend your money with. THE UNITED STATES OF BLACKROCKBlackRock owns shares in probably most of the companies that you, directly or indirectly, spend your money with. https://t.co/v7TpfOi6p2

On June 5, a Twitter user called @PearceAlan1962 shared a TikTok video made by @cancelthisclothingco that pointed out how everyday brands that we use and consume have the majority of shares owned by BlackRock.

The video lists brands such as The Home Depot Inc., Apple, Meta Platforms, American Water Works, Hormel Food Corp, Cal-Maine Foods, Flower Foods, JM Smucker, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch, Hanesrbrand, Ford Motor Co., Amazon, Uber Technologies, McDonald's, Planet Fitness, Tyson Foods, ComCast Corp., Warner Bros Discovery, etc., all fall under the umbrella of the investment company.

While speaking in an interview with Fox, Anson Frericks also pointed out that the New York-based investment company, Vanguard, and State Street handle around $20 trillion in money and utilize their resources to support agenda politics imposed on them by progressive politicians supervising government pension funds from which the firms earn.

Frericks gave an example of a California-based pension fund firm who have state's politicians say in which companies they are investing in.

“They also tell BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard if they’re going to manage their money, they have to commit to things like ESG — diversity, equity, inclusion — and adopt firm-wide commitments that they therefore then force onto all the major companies in corporate America.”

Twitter reacts to BlackRock's CEO viral interview

After the news of BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink talking about "forcing behavior" went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the investment company for imposing their ideologies. One of the users also pointed out how forcing such changes would do no good for the companies, while another user pointed out this being the reason why they disinvested in the company.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fink's viral video. (Photo via @EndWokeness/Twitter)

Establishment Eradicator @wheresourLOGIC In 2023 without high ESG, DEI, CEI scores, big companies lose their financing.

BlackRock and Vanguard will cause businesses to die out without their participation in forcing woke ideologies down their consumers throats.



BlackRock & Vanguard = captors

Corporations = captives In 2023 without high ESG, DEI, CEI scores, big companies lose their financing. BlackRock and Vanguard will cause businesses to die out without their participation in forcing woke ideologies down their consumers throats. BlackRock & Vanguard = captorsCorporations = captives https://t.co/TcCzpIB3VC

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fink's viral video. (Photo via @EndWokeness/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fink's viral video. (Photo via @EndWokeness/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fink's viral video. (Photo via @EndWokeness/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fink's viral video. (Photo via @EndWokeness/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fink's viral video. (Photo via @NatCon2022/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Fink's viral video. (Photo via @EndWokeness/Twitter)

In recent days, famed companies like Bud Light, Target, Maybelline, Nike, etc., have come under fire for promoting LGBTQ ideologies and partnering with people from the community.

Poll : 0 votes