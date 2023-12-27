What is Boxing Day? 5 best fashion deals explored

Boxing Day, December 26, is one of the last shopping days of the year. Like Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday, it offers great discounts on a wide range of products. Following the Black Friday sales, brands are taking advantage of Boxing Day to clear their stock, providing substantial discounts of up to 80% on a wide array of items.

From clothing brands to jewelry, many retailers participate in this sale extravaganza, extending these great deals for several days, enabling customers to benefit from significant savings during this shopping event.

Some of the best fashion deals on the Boxing Day Sale

1) H&M

H&M, a prominent fast fashion brand, is currently offering distinctive sales on fashionable clothing, marking Boxing Day. Among its offerings, the Rhinestone dress, featuring sheer fabric, is available at a discounted price of $599, reflecting a 60% discount.

The shiny shoulder-padded dress is also priced at $249 during this sale period. Furthermore, H&M boasts an extensive range of sweaters and other winter collections for Boxing Day. Their collection of tee shirts starts from $99, representing significant discounts available until January 10, 2024, providing customers with an excellent opportunity to shop and save during this period.

2) Mango

Mango has launched its winter sale with an attractive discount of up to 50%, marking it as one of the best boxing deals this year. Within its winter collection, the brand is offering items such as the button knit cardigan priced at $50, the fur effect jacket available for $130, and the double-button trench coat obtainable for $120.

These discounted prices provide customers with an opportunity to purchase stylish winter wear at more affordable rates during this sale period.

3) Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader, known for its distinctive jewelry, is currently offering discounts of up to 50% off, along with exclusive flash sales continuing for the next two days. The brand showcases several enticing deals, such as the Havana Chain bracelets priced at $97.5 and the Fiji Bud Stacking Ring available for $75.

The discounted prices on earrings such as the Siren Earrings at $57 and the Kate Young Gemstone Cocktail earring priced at $197 present a wonderful opportunity for customers to obtain exquisite jewelry pieces at reduced rates during this limited-time offer.

These discounts provide an enticing chance for individuals to acquire high-quality and stylish earrings, adding a touch of elegance to their collection while taking advantage of the reduced prices offered during this promotional period.

4) Missoma

A prestigious jewelry fashion brand, highly favored among celebrities, is currently hosting an extended sale from December 22 to January 18. During this period, they offer notable discounts on several items.

For instance, the molten hoop earring, originally priced at $97, is available with a 35% discount. Additionally, the 18k gold Claw Ridge piece is being offered for $77.5. Moreover, the distinctively unique Curve hoop earring, available in a larger size, can be purchased for $147.55. This extended sale provides customers with a great opportunity to acquire these exquisite pieces at reduced prices.

5) ASOS

ASOS, known for its diverse range of trendy clothing, currently provides substantial discounts on its offerings for Boxing Day. Particularly for festive outfits, the brand is offering discounts of up to 70%, allowing fashion enthusiasts to grab stylish attire at reduced prices.

Additionally, ASOS is providing an 80% discount on selected sneakers and jackets, presenting attractive deals. For instance, the original ASOS wide feet capri boot, priced at $31.50, and the Converse Chuck 70 available for $43.50 are excellent deals that provide customers with significant savings during this promotional period.

Boxing Day sales offer fantastic opportunities for fashion enthusiasts to explore various deals. Karen Millen's offer of up to 80% off on fashionable dresses presents an excellent chance to update one's wardrobe.

Additionally, Lululemon's discounted activewear provides affordable clothing options. Whether shopping for gifts for extended family members or finding the perfect attire for New Year's Eve parties, these Boxing Day deals are indeed ideal for scoring great bargains and updating one's fashion collection.