What is Bramty Juliette's net worth? Fortune explored as family vlogger runs on stage during Bad Bunny concert

Bramty from the popular YouTube channel The Bram Fam, is known for prank videos, vlogs, and much more. However, the mom of the channel recently gained traction after she ran on stage during a Bad Bunny concert. All of this happened when she was invited to attend the concert with the brand Shein.
During the trip, she also posted a number of videos of her promoting Shein, but what got her into the most limelight was her running on stage towards Bad Bunny. However, security was quick enough to literally grab her and pull her off the stage where the Puerto Rican rapper was performing.
What is Bramty Juliette’s net worth and main source of income?
Bramty Juliette is a 27-year-old South African YouTuber, whose net worth is nearly $1 million and her main source of income is her YouTube channel.
She runs a family channel with her husband and kids called The Bram Fam. The channel has more than 2.71 million followers and each video gets millions and thousands of views and likes. It contributes to a lot of the influencer's monthly income.
Other than that, the influencer, who currently lives in Santiago, Chile also makes a good fortune through advertisements and brand collaborations. These brands include names like Pinky Bunny, Shein and many more.
Netizens shocked to see Bramty run toward Bad Bunny during the concert
As an influencer attending the concert in association with the brand, people definitely might not have expected her to pull such a stunt. After seeing the influencer pull the stunt, several netizens opined that she was way too privileged to act in such a manner.
They said that she was a VIP who had one of the best seats at the concert and one person pointed out that "she still had to try to get closer and steal the moment."
Others also called out Shein and thought about how the company should reconsider working with a better influencer. The comment read:
“Bramty really about to get cancelled. Shein need to work on having better influencers cause clearly this ain’t it.”
At the same time, Twitter is also full of opinions where some find this act embarrassing, and some are in a state of shock.
The influencer is married to Luis Espina, who is a sailor in the USA. The couple married in 2016, and they welcomed a baby daughter, whom they called Penelope. In 2018, the couple welcomed twins, Balcom and Levy.
