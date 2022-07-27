Who is Bramty Juliette? Landon McBroom slams The Bramfam vlogger in latest video 

Austin's younger brother Landon McBroom recently posted a video on YouTube slamming fellow influencer, Bramty Juliette. He mocked the beauty blogger as his "biggest fan" for constantly talking about him and his family on her social media accounts. He made a few other comments, indicating that he and Bramty were somehow involved in the past.

The video prompted Bramty to upload a video of her own, where she and her husband, Luis Espina, addressed Landon's comments and provided their side of the story.

Bramty Juliette is a 27-year-old South African fashion, lifestyle, and family vlogger born in Santiago, Chile, on June 19, 1995.

Her parents' names are not shared on the internet, but her father is said to be a mechanical engineer, while her mother is a homemaker. She also has a brother named Jeff.

Bramty completed her high schooling and college graduation from local institutes in Santiago. She has a graduation degree in English and Geography.

The creator has a keen interest in styling and home decor, pushing her to create a self-titled YouTube account in 2014. Her first video on the account was captioned "Clothing & Home Decor Thrift Haul," which she posted in February 2016.

She married Luis Espina, a sailor for the United States Navy, the same year and soon had a baby daughter named Penelope. The couple created a joint YouTube account called BramFam, where they posted vlogs about life and life incidents. In November 2018, the couple welcomed twins Balcom and Levy.

The influencer and her husband are some of Santiago's biggest creators. They have over 2.7 million followers on their joint YouTube account, while Bramty has over 1 million followers on her Instagram account. According to the wiki feed, her net worth is around $1 million.

What did Landon McBroom say about Bramty?

Landon McBroom started his video by addressing his recent absence from the internet. He said that he was busy prepping for a boxing match with Adam Saleh. But before he went further into the video, he said he wanted to "send a special message to a special fan," Bramty Juliette.

He mocked how the lifestyle creator has supported him since "Day 1" and has had "a lot to say" about him and his brother in the past few years. He added that while the creator has "voiced her opinion" on numerous things related to Landon, he hasn't reciprocated by talking to her or her family.

Landon McBroom sarcastically awarded her the "The Fan of the year" title. He went ahead and revealed that Bramty had Landon's number and was welcome to call or talk to him whenever she wanted. He also hinted at sharing texts with the mother-of-three and hinted at a rift between Bramty and her husband, Luis. Landon said:

"We went back and forth a little bit, maybe that was when Mister Luis couldn't keep you happy in that time. I wouldn't say too much about it. I wouldn't go there."

He added that he addressed her in the video due to her recent "outbreak" on social media, where she asked Landon to box against his husband.

He explained that he wanted to get into professional boxing, for which he needed to box a professional. Additionally, two fighters must be in the same weight category to have an official boxing match. He declined the offer but complimented the couple on their "beautiful" family.

Bramty and Luis reply to Landon McBroom

It didn't take long for Bramty and Luis to reply to Landon McBroom. The couple went on to YouTube and uploaded a video addressing the claims made by McBroom. Bramty shared that she and Ladon had exchanged texts in the past, but that was strictly for business collaboration and exchange of content ideas.

She added that her husband boxes, which is why she wanted to see the two men go against each other in the ring. Luis said that Landon gave a "sad" excuse for not fighting Luis in the arena, and claimed that he would have lost weight to match Landon McBroom's weight for the match.

The couple ended their video by sharing that they were not "mad" about the whole situation and thought it necessary to address the allegations.

