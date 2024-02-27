What did Brandon Novak do? Multiple Charges explored as Ohio professional bowler arrested during the U.S. Open tournament

Professional bowler Brandon Novak, 35, hailing from Chillicothe, Ohio, found himself at the center of a legal storm after being arrested during the U.S. Open tournament. The arrest, orchestrated by U.S. marshals, interrupted his participation in the competition. Now, facing serious allegations related to child s*xual abuse material, Novak has been extradited from Indiana back to Ohio.

Trigger warning: This article contains information about child sexual abuse charges. Reader discretion is advised.

Brandon Novak is currently held at Ross County Jail, having been transferred from the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis. According to court records, he is charged with ten felony counts for the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and five counts for pandering s*xually oriented matter involving a minor.

The legal proceedings against Brandon Novak began in January, with the bowler facing 15 felony charges in Ohio. County records indicate that among these charges, five are for pandering s*xually oriented matter involving a minor, while the remaining ten are for the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

Novak's arrest, originally executed in the city hosting the bowling tournament at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis, resulted in his subsequent extradition to the Ross County jail in Ohio.

Brandon Novak's arrest unfolds during U.S. open

Professional bowler Brandon Novak faced an arrest during the 2024 U.S. Open at Royal Pin Woodland in Indianapolis on February 1, 2024. The arrest, captured on BowlTV, showcased Novak in the seventh frame of his second game when U.S. Marshals entered, handcuffed him, and led him away.

The Ohio native, indicted by a grand jury in January, was reportedly under investigation by the Chillicothe Police Department since February 2023. This information is revealed in a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Columbus Dispatch through an Ohio Public Records Act request.

Brandon Novak's withdrawal from the U.S. Open due to his arrest did not overshadow his bowling prowess. Despite the disruption, he impressively finished 36th in the competition, earning $1,500 in prize money.

The arrest drew attention not only for its unexpected occurrence but also for its unique circumstances. How Brandon Novak's arrest unfolded became a focal point, with several players on the scene looking on as U.S. Marshals took him into custody.

Novak faces 15 felony charges related to child pornography. The Chillicothe Police Department's investigation into Novak began in February 2023 following a complaint about his Facebook account's association with child pornography.

The investigation unfolded when a tip, received via Facebook, alleged that an account linked to Novak had ties to child s*xual abuse material. Novak initially claimed he purchased pornography from a Snapchat user without knowledge of its explicit content. However, during subsequent police interviews, he admitted to being aware of the explicit nature and took deliberate steps to conceal his involvement.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Novak's residence as part of the investigation. The troubling revelation came when Novak, under further questioning, confessed to purchasing videos with full awareness of their illicit content and attempting to cover up his actions.

In custody at Ross County Jail, Ohio, Brandon Novak, charged with child pornography offenses, awaits a pivotal pretrial hearing set for March 21, 2024. As details remain unclear about any bond arrangements, the Chillicothe native approaches the legal proceedings without listed legal representation.