Watch: Mikey Williams is rocking big grin after clearing felony charges

Mikey Williams, the former San Ysidro High School basketball player, was in great spirit after his trial ended Thursday. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Williams was seen walking away from the courthouse with his family and friends.

Williams pleaded to a single count of making criminal threats, which was in connection to a shooting outside his home in Jamul. However, there were no injuries caused by the shooting that took place on March 27.

He was charged with five assault counts with a weapon in possession and also a count of firing. Legally, if he was convicted of all those charges, he would have had to spend 28 years behind bars.

According to the criminal complaint registered with the police, Williams was involved in an argument just before midnight on March 27.

According to a juvenile witness who went to Williams’ house, when she went inside the house, Williams started to get angry and made threats.

Later, he fired several gunshots at the car while it was leaving his house with people inside it. Nobody in the vehicle was injured.

After high school, Williams signed to play at the University of Memphis. He has been taking online classes from the university. However, he was not allowed to access the university facilities.

He was one of the earliest rising stars in the country and became famous early with millions of followers on his social media. In 2021, Williams signed a multiyear deal with Puma for an undisclosed amount.

Mikey Williams to meet agreements set by the court to reduce his sentence

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said that according to the plea agreement, Mikey Williams has agreed to attend cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as anger management and gun safety classes. He was also directed to attend 80 hours of community service to fulfill the agreement.

Williams is forbidden to possess a firearm, and in August a new restriction would be placed against him. The restriction would ban Williams from possessing any firearm for 10 years.

If he completes all the conditions laid out by the court, his charges could be reduced to a misdemeanor. The conditions also include that Williams should not get new charges on him at least before sentencing.