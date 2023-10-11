Who is Mikey Williams? All you need to know about the San Ysidro star

When it comes to young and promising NBA prospects, Mikey Williams has an interesting case to make. The San Ysidro star is set to make his collegiate debut with the University of Memphis in the 2023-24 season, with expectations that he will be bringing his scoring mentality to the team.

With that said, who is Mikey Williams? Williams was born on June 26, 2004, in San Diego, California. The San Ysidro phenomenon was raised by Mahlon and Charisse Williams.

It's easy to see where he got his athletic roots, which started with his father, Mahlon, who played basketball at Sweetwater High School. Meanwhile, his mother, Charisse, played softball at Kearny High School and Hampton University.

Mikey Williams' basketball high school career

Williams played for the San Ysidro High School in his freshman year and averaged 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. However, he transferred to Lake Norman Christian High School for his sophomore season. In his second season, he put up 21.2 points per game.

For his senior year, he went back to his original alma mater, the San Ysidro High School. In his senior season, Mikey Williams averaged 23.2 points, 9.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

During the recruiting process for the university he is going to be playing for, Williams received offers from Arizona and Arizona State. Be that as it may, he made the decision to commit to the University of Memphis.

Mikey Williams' April 2023 arrest

Ahead of the start of the NCAA Division 1 2023-24 season, ESPN's Jeff Borzello reported that Williams was arrested back in April for five charges of assault with the possession of a firearm. Additionally, his charges also include a report of Williams firing at an occupied vehicle. Luckily, no one inside the vehicle was harmed or injured.

With much anticipation on Williams' collegiate debut for the University of Memphis, there might be a possibility that it might be put on hold. This might cause complications for his possible declaration for the 2024 NBA draft.

Moreover, Mark Zeigler wrote a piece for The San Diego Union-Tribune, which mentioned that Mikey Williams' charges would proceed to trial. This was made official by an El Cajon Superior Court judge.

When it comes to situations like this, it makes it all the more challenging for an NBA prospect to make his way to the professional basketball league. At this point, it all depends on how Williams' trial will pan out.