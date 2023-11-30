What are the terms for Mikey Williams reduced charges? Exploring basketball star's shooting case

High school phenom Mikey Williams has pleaded guilty to a single count of making criminal threats. This was in connection to a shooting that happened outside his home in Jamul, California. Sources say that his sentencing date has been set for August 12, 2024.

The University of Memphis recruit was first arrested on April 2023, on five charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Sources say that Williams fired a gun at a car that was full of people. This was due to an altercation inside his home. The car was hit, but no one was injured from the gunshot.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the initial charges. The former San Ysidro star was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, sources say, but was released on $50,000 bail. He has to complete anger and gun safety courses by August 12, 2024, for the charge to be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Memphis head coach, Penny Hardaway, has shown his support for Williams. Despite the ongoing case, the former NBA star is still hopeful that the young prospect will still be able to return to the basketball court.

“(It’s) frustrating for Mikey,” Hardaway said. “We’re just trying to continue to support him. That’s about it. That’s all I can do. … We’re still carrying on with the guys that are here. But our prayers and our thoughts are with Mikey.”

Over the summer, Williams took his time to visit Memphis.

“He was just in town, just kinda hanging out,” Hardaway said last week. “Kinda like trying to get a feel for the city. He wanted to get away from the West Coast and just came south.”

Mikey Williams lost the Puma deal after the case

Mikey Williams was one of the best recruits this year. However, fans have not seen what Williams is capable of on the court at the college level. Due to his talent alone, shoe brands have reached out to him before he even started his college career.

Out of all the shoe companies that offered the former high school star, Puma was the one that stood out. Williams signed a deal with the company on October 28, 2021. He was the first American high school player to sign with a global shoe company.

The deal with them was short-lived, unfortunately. Williams' current situation has resulted in Puma ending their multi-year deal. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that the NIL deal with the star has ended.

