How old is Patrick Wojahn? Age and more explored as former College Park mayor sentenced to 30 years in prison

The former Maryland mayor, 48-year-old Patrick Wojahn, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for possession and distribution of child s*xual abuse material. According to NBC Washington, Patrick pleaded guilty to 140 counts of the s*x crime charges filed against him. The authorities said that the investigation into the case began in February 2023. He faced his sentencing trial on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rnography and child s*xual abuse material. Discretion is advised.

While authorities identified 52 children whose images were found on Wojahn's phone, there were many others who couldn't be identified. The 43-year-old had served as a mayor from 2015 to 2023 and was a Democrat.

Former Maryland mayor Patrick Wojahn sentenced to 30 years in prison for possession of child p*rnography material

Patrick Wojahn, who was the former mayor of College Park, Maryland, was convicted in August 2023. He pleaded guilty to 60 counts of distribution, 40 counts of possession, and 40 counts of possession of child s*x abuse material with the intent to distribute. The State's Attorney's Office for Prince George's County confirmed the charges.

A few months after he was convicted, the 43-year-old had his sentence hearing on Monday, November 20, 2023. Sentencing Judge Karen Mason said that they sensed the remorsefulness that Patrick had been feeling and that they knew that he was taking responsibility for the crimes.

Wojahn has reportedly been a prominent figure in Maryland politics. He became a mayor in 2015. Born in Milwaukee, Wojahn was reportedly the first historical figure to come out as a part of the LGBTQ+ community and become a mayor of College Park. He had graduated from Georgetown University Law School.

Patrick Wojahn was often considered a good leader especially due to the work he did for his community during the peak of the COVID pandemic. The Washington Post reported that people in Wojahn's network were initially confused by the allegations as he is recognized as a "public servant."

Before the sentencing, the ex-mayor apologized for his actions.

"I know I contributed to that, and I’m deeply, deeply sorry… I recognize the damage I have caused. I want to be the person they know me to be," he said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first reported Wojahn's account to the cops

Patrick Wojahn resigned from his position, just a day before he was arrested on the basis of the s*x crime allegations. His arrest initially shook people including the public.

However, prosecutors claimed that his public image was contradictory to his private conduct and claimed that Wojahn was living a "double life." Prosecutor Monica Meyers said that it wasn't a "victimless crime."

Authorities began the investigation after they received reports from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media account connected to possession of child s*xual abuse materials. The account was later linked to Patrick Wojahn.

"[Wojahn] advised that he has viewed and possessed files depicting child p*rnography," the court documents read.

While hearing the victim impact statements, the judge also heard that Wojahn himself was a victim of s*xual abuse. This prompted him to be booked into a treatment-oriented maximum-security prison located in Maryland.