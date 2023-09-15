What did Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds do? Florida couple arrested for child neglect after roaches found in backpack

On Thursday, September 14, a Florida couple, Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds, were arrested for child neglect. Acker and Rounds have been accused of failing to adequately care for their 15-year-old child, who is deaf and mute.

According to WESH, the couple was reported after the teen arrived at school with unwashed clothes and cockroaches crawling out of her backpack.

Trigger warning: This article concerns child abuse, the reader's discretion is advised

A report filed by the child's school prompted the inquiry into Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds, according to Fox. As noted by authorities, the couple takes care of four children aged 8, 10, 15, and 16. Due to this, they have been charged with four counts of child neglect.

The Department of Children and Families was called to Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds's address before their recent arrest

As per the Shade Room, the children's school called local authorities after one of the couple's children arrived on the premises with a cockroach-infested bag. In a separate incident, teachers noted that one of the suspects had pushed a child while they were on a video call with teaching staff.

Reports also revealed that while Samantha Acker's 15-year-old child is deaf and mute, no one in the house is able to communicate with her through sign language.

As a result of the allegations, the local authorities searched Samantha Acker and Christopher Rounds's Deltona home on Tuesday, September 12. They discovered shockingly squalid conditions, as the house was covered in trash, old food, unwashed plates, and dirty clothes. Officials also noted that, besides the 15-year-old, all other children appeared to be wearing unlaundered clothes.

In the affidavit, officials also reported several insects crawling around the home. The beds used by the children were littered with various items, including food and soda bottles, attracting more pests. Investigators also mentioned how, due to the lack of air conditioning, the waste around the house was made even worse by the extreme Florida heat.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the parents of the four children have come under scrutiny. The Department of Children and Families had previously been called to the same address based on concerns related to hygiene and health issues arising out of the poor living conditions. The Volusia County sheriff’s report says,

"DCF has been to the family’s residence multiple times in the past due to potential unsuitable living conditions," including “chronic head lice."

One neighbor, who chose to remain anonymous, spoke to WESH about the conditions in the home:

"That’s very sad. That’s very, very sad. I’ve really never seen anything wrong with the kids, honestly. And I live just across the street. I really don’t know what’s going in the house. I’ve never been in the house.”

In response to the disgust of authorities, Christopher Rounds supposedly blamed the condition of the home on financial issues. Samantha Acker, on the other hand, told officials that it was messy because the children did not help her tidy the home.

Due to the allegedly shocking degree of neglect, the Deltona home's four children have now been placed under the care of temporary guardians.