What did Brian W. Foster do? Ashley Johnson allegations explored as multiple employees sue Critical Role host

Brian W. Foster has been sued by his former fiancée, Ashley Johnson, along with six other women, on charges of abuse. All the victims filed a lawsuit at the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County, on October 3, 2023, where they charged Foster with domestic violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, s*xual battery and assault, and stalking.

Brian was the host of the weekly Q&A show Critical Role, titled Talks Machina. He has also hosted other shows like Between the Sheets and Yee-Haw Game Ranch.

The news of the lawsuit comes a few months after Ashley filed a restraining order against Brian on May 26, 2023. The hearing was set for the following month after the restraining order was filed in a Los Angeles court.

The legal documents claimed that Foster reportedly tried to acquire $150,000 from Johnson. It states that Foster insulted Johnson's family various times in the past.

What are the charges imposed against Brian W. Foster in the lawsuit?

According to Insider, Brian W. Foster showcased "chilling and depraved behavior" towards women. The women who have charged Brian are from California, and one of them has been mentioned as Jane Doe.

Ashley Johnson's sister, Haylie Langseth, is also one of the victims. The lawsuit states that Brian made "s*xual comments" against Haylie and inappropriately touched her in front of her children and Ashley. Page Six also acquired the lawsuit, which reads:

"Foster's threats to extort Johnson by releasing personal information as well as his consistent acts of physical intimidation including but not limited to punching through glass, throwing objects, and screaming obscenities in her face."

The lawsuit also states that Brian W. Foster assured Ashley Johnson that he would react if provoked. It is because Foster was reportedly carrying a large black duffel bag and an ammo case that had two guns.

The lawsuit says that Brian was ordered to leave Ashley's residence because of an emergency protective order. However, Brian gained control of Ashley's security cameras and microphones so that he could keep track of her movements.

Brian W. Foster lied about his relationship with Ashley Johnson

According to the lawsuit, Brian W. Foster lied to the women about his relationship with Ashley Johnson so that he could convince them of his s*xual demands. The lawsuit claims that anyone who disagreed with his demands was a victim of "obscenities, intimidation, and threats."

The anonymous victim, named Jane Doe, claims that Foster reportedly attempted to touch her inappropriately in 2019, and she had to plead with him to stop. Jane Done was not in touch with Brian for a long time until he began sending s*xually violent messages to her.

Similar accusations were made by the Product Design and Development Manager for Critical Role, Adrienne Cho. Cho was reportedly not willing to speak out against Foster due to his identity as a bully.

Critical Role producer Danielle Carr said that Brian reportedly asked her for her topless pictures, and she even agreed to the demands. Foster allegedly attempted to touch Danielle when she came to Ashley's house once in 2021.

The other two women who made accusations against Brian were Whitney McKeil and Maude Garrett. Garrett said that Foster abused her and threatened to throw a glass when she spoke to him about his behavior.