Who is Ashley Johnson’s fiance? Actress files restraining order against Brian Wayne Foster

The Avengers star Ashley Johnson filed a restraining order on May 26, 2023, against her former fiancé, Brian Wayne Foster. The restraining order was filed after Ashley and her family were abused by him. Brian is a popular television writer, singer, and host.

The filing also keeps Ashley's family members under protection, and Foster needs to keep a distance of around 500 feet from them while avoiding any contact with them. The filing was done at a court in Los Angeles, and the hearing is scheduled to happen on June 9, 2023.

The legal documents revealed that Brian reportedly tried to obtain $150,000 from Johnson, that he had a long history of verbal abuse, and that frequent use of narcotics affected his mind. The documents also accused Brian of insulting Ashley's family multiple times and damaging property.

While the order was issued on May 15, 2023, Brian Wayne Foster left the residence of Ashley Johnson in Tarzana, California. Johnson mentioned in the documents that her family members were the victims of Brian's anger issues, drug usage, and assaults, and they were scared that his behavior might cause harm to any of their family members.

Ashley Johnson's former fiance, Brian Wayne Foster, is known for his work on the Q&A show Talks Machina

Brian Wayne Foster has gained recognition over the years as a writer, singer, and author. He is the host of the weekly Q&A show of Critical Role, titled Talks Machina.

The first episode of the show premiered on November 15, 2016, and it then continued to air on Tuesdays. The show initially aired on Geek & Sundry and then on the Twitch and YouTube channels of Critical Role.

Following a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show returned in September of the same year in a different format. Brian continued to remain the host of the show and appeared in specials like Talks Machina: Campaign Wrap-Up and Critical Role Campaign 2 Wrap-Up.

He has been the host of another show titled Between the Sheets. He was also the show's producer, and he used to sit for discussions with the cast members of Critical Role.

Brian joined as the co-host of Yee-Haw Game Ranch in February 2019 with Travis Willingham. Critical Role and Brian then announced in 2021 that Brian was leaving the network to work on his personal projects.

Ashley Johnson and Brian Wayne Foster got engaged in 2018

Although detailed information is currently unavailable, Ashley Johnson and Brian Wayne Foster reportedly met in 2012, and after dating for six years, they got engaged in 2018.

According to the recent restraining order filed against Brian, Ashley revealed that she had been trying to break up with him for around two years but was successful in ending the relationship last month. The court documents state that Brian changed the passwords of her home Ring cameras following a dispute at the beginning of this year.

The documents mentioned that Ashley Johnson failed to access her internet and other devices on April 21, 2023. Johnson added that she was contacted by family members and friends, following which she shifted to stay with her family.

Foster has been charged with threatening Johnson on social media, and while the restraining order was issued on May 15, 2023, Foster shifted to some other place and left a bag that had garotte and airsoft guns.

Ashley Johnson is known for her appearances in several films and TV shows that include Anywhere but Here, Recess Christmas, Killer Diller, Roseanne, Jumanji, Ally McBeal, Married to the Kellys, Teen Titans, Cold Case, and more.

