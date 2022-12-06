What did Bruce Quinn do? Nebraska man to serve prison time over workplace noose incident

66-year-old Bruce Quinn has been sentenced to serve prison time for leaving a noose on an African-American co-worker’s chair. Quinn is a resident of Omaha, Nebraska, and is a former employee at Oriental Trading Co. in La Vista.

In 2020, his co-worker Keith Kirksey (63) found a noose on his equipment chair. Quinn pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, to violation of federal civil rights. The Nebraska US Attorney’s Office stated that Bruce Quinn has been finally sentenced to four months of prison time, and a year of supervised release.

Bruce officially faces charges for having ‘interfered with federally protected activities.’

Trigger Warning: This article may contain mentions of disturbing historical content. Readers' discretion is advised.

Bruce Quinn admitted to having put the noose on his co-worker Keith’s chair

A hangman’s noose is long recognized as a symbol of the racist lynching of former slaves. It is considered one of the most brutal symbols against the African American community.

The noose incident in question can be traced back to June 23, 2020, when an African-American employee of the Oriental Trading Co., Keith Kirksey discovered an 8 to 12-inch piece of orange twine twisted into the shape of a noose on the seat of his floor scrubber.

Keith was the only African American who knew how to use the floor scrubber. Hence, it was obvious what Quinn wanted to imply through the noose.

Kirksey was reportedly so scared that he was shaking. He also told investigators that he believed that the noose was a death threat to him. According to Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights:

“Federal courts have long recognized the noose as one of the vilest symbols in American history. Individuals, like this defendant, who use a noose to convey a threat of violence at a workplace will be held accountable for their actions.”

After the sentencing on Friday, Eugene Kowal, the FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge said:

“Bruce Quinn used an ugly historical symbol to intimidate a co-worker. This case highlights the FBI’s mission to aggressively investigate civil rights crimes and bring to justice those who victimize someone because of the color of their skin.”

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis added:

“We are grateful for Sgt. Matt Barrall’s efforts to identify the suspect and his collaboration with the U.S. Attorney’s Office brought a successful conclusion to the case.”

As per local station WOWT, while the investigation was on, Bruce Quinn said:

“Nazi stuff doesn't make Black people crazy. But a hangman's noose certainly would.”

In the same interview, Quinn also admitted to having put the noose on Keith’s chair. Keith Kirksey spoke about the incident with WOWT and said:

“Why would somebody want to do that? And by me hearing on the news about all the other hangings and stuff in the United States, you would think that stuff had stopped, but it keeps going on and on.”

Keith’s family is not satisfied with Bruce Quinn's sentencing

Jacqueline Y. Kirksey, Keith’s sister said that the incident had put the whole family under extreme stress and trauma. She further added:

“Living in the state of Nebraska I never thought I would have to experience something like my brother went through, due to the fact that it is now 2022. And it made me think of Willie Brown and Emmett Till. I thought we were beyond that however today proved that we're not.”

As mentioned earlier, Quinn was sentenced to four months in prison, and a year of supervised release. The sentence was given on Friday, December 2, 2022, by Judge Susan M. Bazis. During the trial, she told Quinn:

“What you did quite frankly was to terrorize Mr. Kirksey.”

The judge also mentioned that Bruce had no other criminal history apart from a DUI. Quinn’s attorney’s request to let him serve his time in Yankton, South Dakota, was accepted by the court.

However, the family of the victim is not satisfied with the sentencing. One of Keith’s friends believes that the sentencing is not enough for the crime that Bruce Quinn committed against Keith.

Keith’s friend Donald Robinson said:

“I also feel with the climate that's been going on all across the world a greater message needs to be sent.”

Not just the family, but netizens have also expressed their views and claimed that the sentencing given to Bruce Quinn is rather light, and something more severe was required to be done.

Jack Shuler, an associate professor at Denison University and the author of The Thirteenth Turn: A History of the Noose, said:

“If you knew anything about the history of American lynching, then you wouldn't tie that knot without doing so for the expressed person of threatening another person.”

Shuler also mentioned that every time someone ties a noose, they automatically send a hate message, and it cannot be unintentional.

