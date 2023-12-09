In December 2021, Chicago rapper OTF Doodie Lo filed a $5 million lawsuit against FTN Bae for defamation, emotional distress, and perpetual reputational harm that caused him to lose income and business opportunities.

On December 7, 2023, OTF Doodie Lo took to X and shared that he won the case and had secured $1.25 million.

This comes after he won a previous lawsuit in March 2023 against FTN Bae for spreading false allegations that he allegedly s*xually abused her 5-year-old son.

Timeline of events between OTF Doodie Lo and FTN Bae

In October 2021, FTN Bae posted an audio of her son crying while seemingly admitting that he was assaulted by OTF Doodie Lo, FTN Bae's boyfriend at the time. Bae claimed that Doodie had sodomized her young son with three screws.

However, Doodie Lo was quick to deny the allegations and shared a video of Bae, where she can be seen telling the child not to blame the incident on "Alex," a three-year-old. The rapper also accused his ex-girlfriend of fabricating the allegations and "harassing" him and his family for weeks.

In the 2021 lawsuit, Doodie claimed that Bae had told him that it was Alex who had sodomized her son with screws. He also encouraged the child to visit a hospital, although the doctors claimed to find nothing wrong with the child during the examination.

Later, in January 2022, FTN Bae issued a public apology video to the rapper. She revealed that OTF Doodie Lo had taken a lie detector test and had successfully passed. She said at the time:

"I was never trying to ruin his career or trying to get clout or anything. I just believed my son, and I believe him. I was just doing whatever I could for my son. I was gonna slide for my son, however, that means. And you know, he dealt with it in his ways but finally, we came to an understanding agreement and he decided to take the test."

She continued:

"And he did it. It's done. It's over with. He passed his test."

Days after the apology, Bae claimed that she was "manipulated and threatened" to make the statement. The same month, she was arrested for stalking and harassing the rapper after violating a restraining order.

Opening up about the turn of events during an appearance on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record Podcast, in September 2023, the rapper revealed that the abuse allegations made him suicidal.

He also revealed that FTN Bae's claims affected his mental health.