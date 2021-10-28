Who is FTN Bae? OTF rapper Doodie Lo's ex accuses him of assaulting her 5-year old son

Rapper Doodie Lo has been accused of s*xually assaulting the 5-year-old son of musical artist FTN Bae. FTN Bae posted an audio clip through Instagram and Twitter where her son, Wesley, spoke of his horrifying experience while tearing up and crying through the clip.

While sharing the audio clip, Bae wrote that her son was in a very bad condition following what Doodie did with him and he disclosed everything on October 1. She said that many kids don’t speak up about their bad experiences and she had been dealing with this for around one month.

FTN Bae claims Doodie Lo assaulted her son

Bae said that the incident happened on August 6 when she had to go for a show in Orlando. Her son, his cousin, and her roommate were alone with Doodie Lo at her home.

Bae @FTNBAE What your hearing is my 5 year old son Wesley cry to me about what my ex boyfriend @otfdoodielo did to him. This man welted 3 screws and shoved them up my sons anus. im waiting for the police to do there job but in the meantime i had speak up and expose this SICK MAN What your hearing is my 5 year old son Wesley cry to me about what my ex boyfriend @otfdoodielo did to him. This man welted 3 screws and shoved them up my sons anus. im waiting for the police to do there job but in the meantime i had speak up and expose this SICK MAN https://t.co/RjFyrJizfB

FTN Bae claims that as soon as she left her house, Doodie Lo inserted screws into her son's rectum. Her son was so scared and afraid that he hid the screws so that no one could find them. He dealt with the experience for two months and it was affecting him a lot.

FTN Bae concluded by saying that it is not a sympathetic post and she has shared it as a heartbroken mother who is doing everything to provide justice for her son. Her claims are that she has been waiting for the authorities to complete the investigation but she needed to reveal the truth so that others can be careful.

About Doodie Lo in brief

Doodie Lo's lawyer has denied the accusations made by FTN Bae. (Image via JordanThrilla/Twitter)

Doodie Lo, also known as David Saulsberry, is a popular rapper from Chicago and one of the biggest rappers from the OTF label. His free rapping style and songs are popular among the public and include hit tracks like Don’t Worry, Streets Raised Me, and others.

Doodie Lo joined Lil Durk’s OTF label in 2018 with a big project called Only The Family. He became interested in the field of music at a very young age. He was raised in Kankakee, Illinois. Born on October 22, 1991, the rapper is said to be around 30 years old.

Since Doodie Lo does not have a Wikipedia page, details related to his family and education remain unavailable for now. His net worth is also unknown but he has presumably earned a fortune from his successful career as a rapper. He is active on Instagram under the username @otf_doodielo. He has around 209,000 followers with 105 posts.

Following the accusations by FTN Bae, the rapper and his lawyer have replied and denied the claims. Doodie Lo and his lawyer even spoke about the accusations on Instagram Live.

The rapper’s lawyer said that they want to address everything that is going on. He said that the accusations are very serious and they are considering everything since children are involved in it. He also mentioned that when someone is accused without proof, it is defamation. The rapper has not yet been charged with anything.

Who is FTN Bae?

FTN Bae is a popular singer, musical artist, dancer, and social media personality. She has her own YouTube channel with almost 11,000 subscribers. Her first music video, CurlyyRed Only Up From Here Dir, was uploaded in September 2018.

She uploaded her song FTN Bae For The Streets in May 2021 and has around 268,000 views, followed by Never be Friends in June 2021 which has 100,000 views. Bae then released more songs like Flexin, On Sight, Please Don’t Go, and more.

Born on June 3, 1995, she hails from Maryland, USA, and is 26 years old. Detailed information about her family and education remains unknown for now. Her net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $300,000 to $400,000.

