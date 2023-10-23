What are the charges against Michelle Hidalgo? California nanny sparks outrage online over accusations of child molestation and its documentation

Michelle Hidalgo, a 28-year-old nanny from Antioch, California, was arrested on September 22 for producing and distributing child p*rnography, which she admitted to. Further investigation and evidence from the woman's iCloud account reveal that she had s*xually abused the child in question, an eight-month baby girl she was babysitting at the time of her arrest.

Michelle Nicole Hidalgo was arrested, charged, and jailed after a social media platform tipped law enforcement that she was using the platform to share child pornography with an unidentified user. Netizens felt no mercy for the woman. People were outraged and extremely disgusted by her actions. Internet users hoped that she would receive the harshest of punishments.

Hidalgo could face up to 60 years in prison (Image via Facebook)

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of child s*xual assault and p*rnography. Reader's discretion is advised.

Michelle Hidalgo was charged with child molestation of a minor

According to a September 26 press release from the Contra Costa District Attorney's office. Michelle Hidalgo was arrested on September 22 by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. A search warrant was issued, and officers recovered equipment that she had used to produce and distribute child porn images.

The abuser worked as a part-time nanny for the victim during her arrest. The arrest was made after task force members received a tip from a social media website that Michelle Hidalgo was using their site to share "child s*xual abuse materials (CSAM) of a small child."

The alleged abuser worked as a part-time nanny for the victim's parents (Image via Facebook)

Michelle Hidalgo was charged with seven felon counts for "producing and distributing child p*rnography." With her bail set at $700,000, she admitted, at the time, that she had shared images of child p*rnography at the request of an unidentified social media user. According to The East Bay Times, she called her actions a "one-time mistake" and "stupid."

The woman initially denied ever s*xually abusing the child. However, further investigation into the woman's mobile phone revealed alarming details. The person she was sending the pictures to had allegedly wanted her to do "worse and worse" things to the victim, according to court records obtained by The East Bay Times.

According to an affidavit obtained by KTVU, she even agreed to perform oral s*x on the child. After accessing and investigating Michelle Hidalgo's iCloud account, prosecutors received evidence that, contrary to her statements, she had s*xually abused the eight-month-old child.

In addition to the earlier charges, Michelle Hidalgo was now charged with three counts of child molestation of a victim younger than ten and one count of using a minor for s*xual acts. Her bail was also raised to $2.7 million.

The actions of the part-time nanny were tipped by the social media website (Image via Contra Costa County District Attorneys Office)

"Woodchipper," netizens discuss punishments that are worse than jail

Netizens were disgusted by the alleged actions of Michelle Hidalgo. Some people wanted her to go to jail for good, while others wanted a punishment much harsher than jail. The common suggestions were the death penalty and prison justice, while some even suggested she be punished as a "woodchipper." People also wanted the person she sent images to to be arrested. Here are a few reactions from the New York Post's X post on the subject:

Netizens were disgusted (Image via X/@nypost)

Netizens were disgusted (Image via X/@nypost)

Netizens were disgusted (Image via X/@nypost)

Netizens were disgusted (Image via X/@nypost)

Netizens were disgusted (Image via X/@nypost)

Netizens were disgusted (Image via X/@nypost)

The victim's parents, who reside in Martinez, had hired Michelle Hidalgo from Care.com. It is unknown if there are any more victims. Hidalgo could receive 60 years in prison if convicted of the charges against her.