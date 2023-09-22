“Put this guy down like a rabid dog”: Texas man breaks into neighbor’s home and beats 6-year-old with baseball bat, sparks furor online

On Monday, September 11, a 39-year-old Texas man, Daniel Logan, attacked the six-year-old son of his neighbor and his own mother with a baseball bat. Authorities have not yet divulged the motives behind the assaulter's brutal attack on the boy, which left him unconscious in a hospital bed.

The incident took place in Georgetown, Texas, leaving Jeremy, 6, and Cynthia Logan, 65, with critical injuries, with the former sustaining multiple fractures to his skull. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the young boy for his medical care.

Screenshot from Jeremy's GoFund Me page (Image via GoFundMe)

Logan was arrested and charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member, both first-degree felonies. The Texas man's deeply disturbing actions have created an uproar, with many demanding the harshest of punishments. One X user commented under The New York Post's post about the incident on the platform and wrote,

"Put this guy down like a rabid dog."

"Greatest evil under sunlight": Netizens outraged by Texas man, demand severe punishment

Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in Georgetown, Texas on Monday at around 5 am. Per the New York Post, Daniel Logan's wife woke up to loud noises and found her husband missing. She got out and noticed a hole in the picket fence they shared with their neighbors. From inside her neighbor's house, she heard her mother-in-law, Cynthia Logan, screaming.

She later saw her mother-in-law walk out the back door covered in blood. Police statements from Logan's mother revealed that she had seen her son walk through a broken glass patio to the second story of the house, so she followed him only to find the 6-year-old kid "slumped on the floor of an upstairs bedroom". Cynthia reportedly pleaded with Logan to stop but was allegedly struck in the face with a baseball bat.

“Through investigation, detectives determined that Logan forced entry into a home armed with a baseball bat and assaulted two individuals including a six-year-old child. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment," the Williamson County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post said.

Netizens were extremely outraged at the incident. Many have demanded harsh punishments, such as death by electric chair. Some even hoped Logan would be greeted with "prison justice," further suggesting other extreme measures.

As reported by People, a mental health assessment was ordered for Logan on Tuesday, September 12. Marc Chavez, Logan's attorney, told the publication in a statement,

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the young boy as well as his family during this trying time. While the allegations sound troubling, we ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts come to light especially while we investigate issues related to serious mental illness. Until that time comes, we will continue to hope for the best of [recovery] for the young boy.”

According to his father, Jeremy played the piano, spoke fluent Chinese, enjoyed soccer, and was a good role model for his younger brother (Image via GoFundMe)

The child still remains in critical condition. As reported previously, a GoFundMe was started to help with Jeremy's medical bills, which had amassed $231,781 at the time of writing.