"That screech is going to be my new alarm clock" - Randolph White F-35 interview goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions 

It was near Randolph White’s home in Williamsburg County, South Carolina, that the F-35 stealth jet that went missing over the weekend crashed. On Monday, September 18, the U.S. military search and rescue team found the debris of the aircraft two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston, the South Carolina military base from where the flight had taken off.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt as the pilot ejected before the "mishap" happened, reported the New York Post. Now, a first-hand account of the crash, including how and when it happened, has been revealed by a local man named Randolph White, whose home is near the crash site.

The 72-year-old man told a local NBC-affiliated news outlet that he was shaving in his bathroom on Sunday afternoon when he heard a screeching.

“Between a screech and a whistle,” stated Randolph White, following which he mimicked the noise.

The noise seemed animated and was like a long squeal, which is why Randolph White has now become famous on social media, with people saying how his “screeeeeech” sound was both amusing and useful, with some even wanting to make it their alarm tone. In this regard, an X (formerly Twitter) user commented under @CollinRugg’s tweet.

“Sound bite of the year” - Twitteratti has wild reactions to Randolph White’s interview screech

A local NBC affiliate called WBTW News 13 interviewed a 72-year-old local named Randolph White from Williamsburg County, South Carolina, where a missing F-35 jet crashed on Sunday afternoon after it was ejected by his pilot when he couldn’t seem to control it. Randolph White told the reporter how the crash seemed like “a meteorite” coming straight from the “outer space.”

In addition, the local dressed in a wine-colored t-shirt, a half-sleeved black jacket, and a straw hat mentioned how he was in his bathroom "taking a shave" on Sunday past lunch hours when the entire area around his home seemed to be filled with a piercing noise, something in between "a screech and a whistle" in what is otherwise a "nice and quiet and peaceful" location.

Later, Randolph White mimicked the noise he heard, which sounded like an animated screech.

While Randolph White may have become famous for his "screech," he also provided important details of the day. He recalled hearing the screeching noise and wondering, "What in the world is this?" before hearing a "boom!" as his whole house shook.

A former paper mill worker in Georgetown and a longtime resident of Williamsburg County, White, said that he had no clue that the noise came from the missing 90 million dollars worth of F-35 jet. He did not even dare to go look at the site until the next evening when he heard helicopters buzzing over his house and realized it might be linked to the noise he had heard the day before.

“So, I walked up there, and they told me it was about the plane.

Randolph White also recounted how he thought it could be an airplane and that it needed to be reported for flying too low as it was able to shake his house, which was "pretty solid." The old local also added he was grateful that nobody got hurt and that the nearby church, which was too close to the crash site, remained unharmed. He wrapped up by saying:

“Anything manmade can malfunction. You try to give them the benefit of the doubt. But it needs to be investigated and the public needs to know what really happened. You know, it shouldn’t be kept a secret what happened. Because, you know, it could’ve been a major disaster.”

Since the interview and Randolph White’s screech imitation have gone viral on X, users have had hilarious reactions to them. Here are some of them.

So far, the cause behind the crash remains undisclosed, while why the pilot felt the need to eject it and hinted at a “mishap” also continues to be a mystery.

However, the New York Post reported that he was at a local hospital for some minor injuries on Sunday afternoon near the North Charleston area, many miles away from the actual crash site.

The F-35 fighter jet was named Lockheed Martin Lightning II and belonged to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, as reported by Fox News.