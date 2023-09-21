"A skit from a really bad movie": Joe Biden collides with flagpole in viral video, sparks mass trolling online 

Joe Biden, the 46th U.S. President, joined Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his Brazilian counterpart on Wednesday, September 20 in New York. The two leaders discussed launching the Partnership for Workers’ Rights, which would be the first joint initiative by the U.S. and Brazil in a global expansion to advance the rights of workers across the world.

However, the diplomatic meeting got off to a wobbly start as Biden collided with a seven-foot flagpole holding the Brazilian flag on his way to the lectern on stage.

Even after that, the meeting went on with a number of gaffes on Biden’s part. During Biden and Lula’s joint appearance, the former fumbled with his earpiece and grappled with the latter’s translations from Portuguese.

The Brazilian President appeared to be irritated by Joe Biden’s antics and asked the U.S. leader twice if he could hear him as it was a historical moment for both countries. Joe only grunted in response after which Lula proceeded with his speech. But the U.S. President continued to struggle with his earpiece and at one point even dropped it.

The short clip where Joe bumped into the Brazilian flagpole went viral on social media, prompting reactions from netizens. One X user commented on journalist Simon Ateba’s post on the same and sarcastically called the blunder a skit from a bad movie.

Internet trolls the current U.S. President for almost knocking down a Brazilian flagpole during a meeting on Wednesday. (Image via X/@simonateba)

Joe Biden faces mass trolling online after colliding with a flagpole

While many laughed at the clumsiness of the U.S. President, they also pointed out how these blunders have become almost synonymous with Biden and how they only keep getting worse with every public appearance he makes.

Several users compared it with a skit from Saturday Night Live. Some wondered how Joe was going to make it to November 2024 while others called him an embarrassment and suggested that he should retire.

A few people also noted that only a handful of individuals in the audience clapped when Joe Biden entered the stage, compared to the loud applause Lula received when he made his entrance.

Biden left the stage without shaking hands with Lula

Joe Biden’s speech, spanning around 26 minutes, was replete with mishaps. At one point he said:

“We stand ready to work together with China on issues where progress hinges on our common efforts. Nowhere is that more critical than accelerating the climate crisis.”

Then the U.S. President tried to correct himself and said:

“Than the accelerating climate crisis.”

During the end of the event, Gilbert Houngbo, the 11th Director-General of the International Labor Organization, took to the podium and extended his hand for a greeting to both Joe Biden and Lula.

However, Joe Biden appeared to exit the stage without shaking hands with the Brazilian President.

This partnership between the two countries is part of an effort from the United States to strengthen its ties with Brazil as the latter has maintained a close connection with China as its chief trading partner.