What are the charges against Polo G? Felony status explored in wake of house raid incident

Polo G has been involved in another legal trouble as he was arrested on August 23, 2023. After a robbery incident, the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a raid at his home, and the accused were arrested in Polo's hometown of Chatsworth, California.

The cops came to Polo's house with a search warrant, and they found a firearm. According to People, Polo was handcuffed and taken out of his home by the police officers. His brother, Trench Baby, was also arrested. Charges of kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon were imposed on both brothers.

His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, revealed that he is under police custody, but he has denied the charges imposed on his client.

"He is not and never was a convicted felon. Any previous charges he had I got dismissed and it's all public record."

Meanwhile, Polo's legal team has been restricted from speaking to him, as reported by People.

Severe charges have been imposed on Polo G after his arrest

Polo G was arrested on Wednesday, August 23, after police officers searched his house in Los Angeles and discovered a firearm. According to Pitchfork, the police officers were supposed to arrest his brother, Trench Baby.

Trench's arrest happened after he threatened a videographer with a gun on August 15, 2023, at his home while filming a music video. He was holding the victim at gunpoint and demanding money. Accusations of robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a weapon were imposed on Trench and Polo.

The brothers have been released as per the latest updates on bail of $100,000. They will be taken to court on October 26, 2023. Bradford Cohen said that further details about the entire case are currently awaited. His statement mentioned:

"The charges against Polo are very unusual given the timing and purported knowledge of the police. The length of time between the alleged incident and the arrest is suspect."

Bradford said that the real details of the incident are going to decide what will happen next. The legal team is attempting to prove the accusations against Polo are false.

Polo G was previously arrested in 2021

In June 2021, Polo G was arrested and taken to prison on five charges. Battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, violence, and criminal mischief were the charges based on which he was taken into custody.

Polo refused to cooperate when the cops tried to arrest him after stopping him in the middle of the road. An arrest report revealed that an officer was hit by Polo as he attempted to arrest him, as mentioned by USA Today.

Michael Vega, a spokesperson for the police department, revealed that a few of the officers were threatened after Polo's arrest, and those cases were also being investigated.

The arrest happened after Polo and his brother were driving back from an album release party, as revealed by his mother, Stacia Mac and manager. Stacia later disclosed that Polo and others who were arrested were released.

The 24-year-old has released four albums so far. Hood Poet is the title of his upcoming album, which will be released on September 15, 2023. Pop Out and Heartless are a few of his singles. Polo G has been featured in a documentary titled Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, released in 2021.