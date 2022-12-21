What did ChiefsAholic do? Kansas City Chiefs superfan arrested for robbing bank

A Kansas City Chiefs superfan, who is known for attending each and every game at Arrowhead Stadium in a wolf mask, has been arrested for allegedly robbing a bank. The superfan goes by the nickname ChiefsAholic, however, his real name is Xavier Michael Babudar.

On December 16, police responded to an armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. According to reports, police set up a perimeter and arrested the suspect after an eyewitness informed them of the direction the alleged robber fled. The suspect, who was later identified as the NFL superfan, was arrested with a weapon and a large amount of cash.

According to reports, ChiefsAholic was wearing a mask during the robbery, however, it is unclear whether it was the wolf mask he wears at the games.

He was held on a $200,000 bond. The police have reported that no one was injured in the incident.

Kansas City Chiefs superfan's absence on social media for a few days led to a lot of speculation

I’ve never gone an entire season in which I attended EVERY Chiefs game on the schedule.



You only live once, I’ll see y’all in Houston next week🫡! Originally when the schedule came out, I had no plans or intentions in making the trip to Houston.HOWEVERI’ve never gone an entire season in which I attended EVERY Chiefs game on the schedule.You only live once, I’ll see y’all in Houston next week🫡! #ChiefsKingdom Originally when the schedule came out, I had no plans or intentions in making the trip to Houston. HOWEVER I’ve never gone an entire season in which I attended EVERY Chiefs game on the schedule. You only live once, I’ll see y’all in Houston next week🫡! #ChiefsKingdom

On December 12, ChiefsAholic, aka Xavier Michael Babudar, tweeted that he would be making the trip to Houston for the Chiefs’ Week 15 game. He wrote:

“Originally when the schedule came out, I had no plans or intentions in making the trip to Houston. HOWEVER. I’ve never gone an entire season in which I attended EVERY Chiefs game on the schedule. You only live once, I’ll see y’all in Houston next week.”

But he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston, and his Twitter account was also silent as of December 16, 2022. This led to some speculation among Chiefs fans who were curious and suspicious. This led to their finding out that the superfan was arrested in Tulsa.

Bond set at $200k CONTEXT: Chiefs superfan @ChiefsAholic went AFK for a few days and didn’t tweet at all during the game yesterday which raised concern. After doing some digging, twitter detectives found out that he robbed a bank on his way down to the game this weekend.Bond set at $200k CONTEXT: Chiefs superfan @ChiefsAholic went AFK for a few days and didn’t tweet at all during the game yesterday which raised concern. After doing some digging, twitter detectives found out that he robbed a bank on his way down to the game this weekend.Bond set at $200k https://t.co/XE3pVlY5Vo

ChiefsAholic seems to be pretty popular on social media, as he has over 36,000 followers on Twitter and 11,600 followers on Instagram. The bio of the Kansas man reads:

“Rabid DIE HARD Chiefs Fan! Representing The Loyal WolfPack! Game Traveler/Meme Maker! Also an Suns and Angels Fan! KSU Alum! God Above All Else!”

Having more than 36,000 followers, ChiefsAholic posted regularly about Kansas City Chiefs matches. (Image via Twitter)

He has shared many images of himself dressed up as the wolf from various matches.

People have now been commenting on his previous posts regarding the arrest and the robbery. One social media user hilariously commented and said:

“He out here playing GTA in real life”

Social media users commented on ChiefsAholic's previous posts wondering about the reason of their absence. (Image via Instagram)

The robbery happened halfway between Kansas City, Missouri, and Houston, Texas. The exact location is between the Chiefs’ and Texans’ home stadiums, coming in around 280 miles away from Kansas City and just under 500 miles away from Houston.

