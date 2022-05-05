×
What is the China Syndrome mentioned in Meltdown: Three Mile Island?

The nuclear plant at the Three Mile Island (Image via Getty Images)
Sneha Haldar
Modified May 05, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Feature

Netflix introduced China Syndrome, an intriguing concept film, in its docu-series Meltdown: Three Mile Island, which was eerily coincidental with the nuclear accident that gripped Pennsylvania with fear in 1979.

The Netflix documentary that was released today gives a crisp overview of what went down at Three Mile Island and its repercussions, which affected the public for years to come. Here is everything to know about the documentary and the China Syndrome hinted at in the series.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island is a shocking exploration of the TMI crisis

Meltdown: Three Mile Island is neat documentation of the nuclear accident that gripped the United States with fear and jeopardized the lives of millions of people in and around Pennsylvania. It started with an emergency being declared one fateful morning in 1979 when overheaṭing caused the core of a reactor to melt down, and traces of radioactivity were then released into the atmosphere. The documentary then charts the incident through the years until the resolution.

Amidst rising tension and disdain among the general public over the functioning of the plant and their protests to shut it down as it was proving to be a health hazard, management, driven by a profit motive, continued to work for its reopening even though the situation at the plant was dire and radioactivity was being released in traces.

It was only when a plant worker went public with the information about the faulty structure of the reactor, which caused the accident, that the management's complete disregard for safety in its cleanup method did the whole thing blow up, and government authorities overlooked these projects intervened. Through its four episodes, Meltdown: Three Mile Island has unfolded the events of the Three Mile Island nuclear meltdown and brought to public view the corrupt practices of the nuclear industry.

What is the China Syndrome mentioned in the documentary?

#TBT Nuclear reactor meltdown @ Three Mile Island in March 1979. FDA started milk, fish & water radiation sampling go.usa.gov/xX5sa https://t.co/0dBgLlcZqx

The film, called the China Syndrome was released just weeks before the accidental nuclear meltdown of unit 2 of the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station in Pennsylvania, which seriously affected people living in and around Harrisburg. It is indeed an eerie coincidence that a fictional movie called The China Syndrome, which dealt with the issue of a nuclear accident, should be released so close to an actual accident that took place just weeks after the movie premiered.

The fictional piece followed a similar core meltdown at a fictional power plant in California. Although nuclear experts confirmed that kind of an accident was nearly impossible, Pennsylvania came close to a similar situation. In the movie, the China Syndrome was referred to as a core meltdown that:

“could render an area the size of the state of Pennsylvania permanently uninhabitable.”

How eerie is it that the same thing happened in Pennsylvania just weeks later?

Catch more about the China Syndrome that foreshadowed the Pennsylvania nuclear accident in the Netflix docu-series Meltdown: Three Mile Island.

हिन्दी