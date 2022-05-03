What happened at the Three Mile Island? Nuclear power station accident revisited ahead of Netflix documentary premiere

Meltdown: Three Mile Island, a four-part Netflix documentary, will follow the events surrounding the catastrophic meltdown of the Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station Unit 2 (TMI-2) in 1979 and its devastating consequences.

The documentary will attempt to examine the chronology of events that culminated in the national cover-up after the Pennsylvania-based nuclear facility exploded in 1979.

The trailer gives us a comprehensive overview of what to expect from the series. Kief Davidson of The Ivory Game fame has partnered up with producers Michael and Carla Shamberg alongside Moxie Pictures to present a factual narrative of the devastating meltdown of the nuclear power plant.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island is set to release on Wednesday, May 4.

Revisiting the Three Mile Island accident ahead of the premiere on Netflix

The TMI-2 suffered a meltdown in 1979, resulting in one of the worst nuclear power management failures in the history of the United States. Reports state that though the incident had little health impact, it had far-reaching and long-lasting ramifications for the American nuclear power sector. Seven active reactors, including those at Three Mile Island, were forced to shut down immediately, albeit for a short period of time only.

In the early hours of Wednesday, March 28, 1979, a malfunction occurred in the secondary, non-nuclear component of the plant, leading to the disaster.

Many were worried about the harmful effects of radiation on humans, animals, and plant life in the months after the accident, but none could be linked to the incident. Despite the catastrophic damage to the reactor, rigorous studies and analysis by various well-respected institutions have found that the actual leak thankfully did not have a huge impact on people or the environment.

What do the director and producers have to say about the upcoming documentary?

In an official statement, director Kief Davidson spoke about the incident and the documentary:

"I believe the lessons of Meltdown resonate far beyond the events of 1979. Even as we expose the complex web of corporate greed which nearly led to our radioactive ruin, we find the small acts of bravery that changed the course of history. We need to learn from the Three Mile Island disaster as we face the current climate and energy crisis."

Carla and Michael Shamberg supported Davidson saying:

"Whistleblowers are real-life superheroes. They risk their lives or livelihoods when they speak truth to power to protect the rest of us."

Colossal damage covered up?

Reports state that Metropolitan Edison, the station's parent company, minimized the problem, claiming that no radiation had been found outside of the plant premises. Inspectors, on the other hand, discovered elevated levels of radioactivity as well as a polluted water leak.

The events surrounding the meltdown are startling and eye-opening, from radiation pouring into the control room to plant personnel concealing the nuclear calamity from the broader public.

The documentary will premiere on Netflix this Wednesday, May 4.

