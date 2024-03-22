What is Cholangiocarcinoma? Symptoms explored as 25-year old woman announces her own death

England-based woman Daniella Thackray passed away last month after a long battle with Cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer that starts in the bile ducts connecting the liver to the gallbladder and small intestine, as per Mayo Clinic. The problem is common in those who are around 50 years old.

She was 25 years old at the time of death and she shared her final words through her social media pages before her demise. Thackray has been employed at a marketing company called 26 Agency since 2022.

Daniella's letter mentioned that it was being shared by her family members on her behalf, saying that she loved her life. She thanked everyone for making her life "magical" and wrote:

"Everything I had achieved was what I wanted. I loved my job, my fiancé, my family, my friends and my dog, and the house we were going to buy and the future we were making for ourselves."

Furthermore, a photo of Daniella walking with her pet was added to the post where she thanked her fiancé Tom, saying he should now enjoy the rest of his life. Thackray's close friends paid tribute to her in the comments section, with one of them saying that she was a "beautiful lady."

Daniella's LinkedIn profile stated that she was a CIPD member and served at companies like Opera North, Centre of English Studies, and Primark. She completed her graduation at the Newcastle University.

Cholangiocarcinoma symptoms explained as Daniella Thackray passes away at the age of 25

Also known as bile duct cancer, cholangiocarcinoma is divided into different categories based on the place where it is diagnosed. It cannot be detected in the initial stage and if found in the advanced stage, it is hard to be treated.

Some serious symptoms include itchy skin, white stools, weight loss, fever, fatigue, dark urine, and yellowing of the skin. As per Mayo Clinic, patients are advised to visit a doctor if he or she is facing any of the above-mentioned symptoms.

An individual with a habit of smoking might contract cholangiocarcinoma. There are other risk factors such as old age, diabetes, and inherited conditions. A few things can be done to avoid contracting the cholangiocarcinoma, including control over smoking and alcohol consumption.

The Facebook post shared on Daniella Thackray's page stated that she contracted cancer due to genetics. She said that she was "healthy and active" and the cancer was not in her control. Thackray further stated:

"Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare aggressive cancer with often no obvious causes and no cure. I really really do hope that in the years to come more research is done about this horrid cruel disease so that more lives can be saved."

She wrote that whatever happens in the future is not in anyone's control and decided to enjoy the moments that were left in her life. Thackray added that she shares the same advice with others and no one should get a chance to take away the "joy of life" deserved by anyone.

Daniella's LinkedIn profile described her as a People Administrator at 26 Agency. As of this writing, other details related to Thackray's personal life remain unknown.