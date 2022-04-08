What is Christina Evangeline's age? All about Kenan Thompson's wife as couple split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have separated after being married for more than a decade. The pair have been informally separated and have been co-parenting their children for over a year.

Although the divorce proceedings have not taken place so far, they are expected to happen soon. Sources say that Thompson has been in L.A. working on his new show called Kenan, and Evangeline has been in New York City.

Thompson and Evangeline have not commented on the claims of an impending divorce.

About Christina Evangeline: Age, career, and more

Born on March 24, 1989, Christina Evangeline is 33 years old. She is a model, actor, and wellness advisor and has gained recognition as the wife of comedian and actor Kenan Thompson.

Evangeline gained recognition as a model and appeared in a short film called Mini Supreme in 2015. She is heavily involved as a volunteer in her community and supports various charities.

Evangeline is the founder of a non-profit initiative called Evermore, which helps people deal with the deaths of their loved ones. She has a specific interest in photography and travel and is also active on Instagram, with more than 20,000 followers.

Detailed information about her family and educational background is yet to be revealed.

Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline’s relationship timeline

Thompson and Evangeline tied the knot on November 11, 2011. Their first daughter, Georgia Marie, was born in June 2014, and their second daughter, Gianna Michelle, was born in July 2018.

Christina Evangeline and Kenan Thompson got married in 2011 (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Although their marriage was private, Thompson spoke up about his wife’s reaction to the plot of his sitcom, Kenan, while appearing on The Tonight Show in 2021.

Thompson plays the role of a widowed father of two girls trying to balance work with life as a single dad. When host Jimmy Fallon asked him about his wife’s thoughts about the sitcom’s storyline, Thompson joked that she didn’t love it. He said:

“She was like, ‘Oh, so I’m dead?’ But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time. But I was like, ‘Yeah … it’s not you, you know what I mean? It’s a show. It’s a different thing.’”

The 43-year-old explained that although the show reflects on his life a little bit when it comes to being a father of two girls, it is different from his real life. He told Fallon:

“I’m the host of Atlanta’s No. 2 morning show and just trying to balance that work-life relationship and raising my girls without my best friend and partner. I hadn’t really seen that … kind of explored in the sitcom before.”

Thompson also said at the time that while he mirrored some of his own experiences with fatherhood in the series script, most of it boiled down to creative liberty.

